WASHINGTON — The Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act late Tuesday, strengthening federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage.
Ahead of the final passage, the Senate voted on three Republican amendments, including one co-sponsored by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. All three of those measures failed.
The final bill passed 61-36, with Cruz and Texas Sen. John Cornyn voting against the measure but in support of the three amendments.
Following the Senate vote, the amended bill will return to the U.S. House for a vote before going to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it. The Respect for Marriage Act was originally introduced in the House in July with 47 Republicans, including San Antonio Rep. Tony Gonzales, joining Democrats to pass the bill.
The bill strengthens protections for same-sex and interracial marriages by requiring states to recognize legal marriages performed in other states. It also repeals the Defense of Marriage Act, which defines marriage as between one man and one woman.
“With today’s bipartisan Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, the United States is on the brink of reaffirming a fundamental truth: love is love, and Americans should have the right to marry the person they love,” Biden said in a statement shortly after the vote. “For millions of Americans, this legislation will safeguard the rights and protections to which LGBTQI+ and interracial couples and their children are entitled.”
Johnathan Gooch, communications director at LGBTQ rights group Equality Texas, said the vote is important and shows a commitment from Congress to protect LGBTQ people that will energize Texas advocates.
“Family is a Texas value,” Gooch said. “I think knowing that people are secure in their families and their marriages is incredibly valuable to all Texans.”
Congress intensified the push for marriage equality protections after remarks by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas urging justices to reconsider other due process precedents such as Obergefell vs. Hodges, the landmark 2015 ruling that guaranteed same-sex marriage rights nationwide.
Gooch added the bill’s passage is especially encouraging for Texans who are witnessing legal and political attacks on the LGBTQ community from some state Republicans.
“We know that the next year is going to come with a lot of public debate and public scrutiny over the private lives of LGBTQ Texans,” Gooch said.
While the bill does strengthen protections, it does not fully codify the right to marriage for same-sex couples. Gooch said there is work to be done at the state level to guarantee the right for LGBTQ people to marry in their home state moving forward.
“It’s important to know that same-sex couples, no matter where they live in the country, will have the benefit of federal protections and federal benefits in their marriage,” Gooch said. “But that shouldn’t be limited to people that live in liberal states. LGBTQ people have a right to exist in conservative communities.”
Douglas Laycock, a professor at the University of Virginia Law School and expert in religious liberty law, said both parties have long pushed for protections for religious liberties or LGBTQ rights but these efforts have largely failed because they are one-sided and don’t offer any concessions. He said the Respect for Marriage Act is a strong bill that is able to break the gridlock because it is narrow and offers compromise.
“It doesn’t do anywhere near everything that either side wants, but within its context it’s balanced,” Laycock said of the bill. “This is the first hint of any compromise on this issue in all these years, and that’s what makes it so important.”
The amended Senate bill passed a key procedural hurdle 62-37 on Nov. 16 as 12 Republicans voted with Democrats to overcome the filibuster. Texas GOP Sens. Cruz and Cornyn voted against the measure.
After the initial vote, Cruz joined other GOP senators in urging supporters to apply pressure on Republicans to flip their votes and block the bill.
Before passing the bill, the Senate voted on three Republican-backed religious liberty amendments. One of these, proposed by Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee, is co-sponsored by Cruz.
The main objection from some Republicans including Cruz is that the bill does not offer enough religious protections for organizations that may refuse to perform or accept same-sex marriages. GOP members have also argued the bill is unnecessary and that Obergefell won’t be challenged.
“The so-called Respect for Marriage Act poses a serious threat to churches, religious charities, universities, and K-12 schools that do not embrace same-sex marriage,” Cruz said in a statement Monday to The Dallas Morning News. “I’m proud to co-sponsor my friend Mike Lee’s amendment and fight to ensure the Biden IRS cannot target people of faith for religious persecution.”
A bipartisan amendment sponsored by Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, ensures religious organizations will not be required to provide any services, facilities or goods for a same-sex marriage; clarifies that the bill does not allow the Federal government to recognize polygamous marriages; and makes sure the bill will not be used to deny or alter benefits or tax-exempt status of an otherwise eligible person or entity.
Still, Cruz and other opponents of the bill have argued the IRS will be able to act on its own to remove the tax-exempt status of churches or religious organizations.
Laycock, who led a coalition of religious liberty scholars in a letter of support for the bill, said that argument has no merit because of the provisions made in the Senate amendment, which also recognizes and respects the right for religious objections to same-sex marriages.
“That’s a declaration of national policy and makes it very hard to argue that people who hold those views are so contrary to public policy that they should lose their tax exemption,” Laycock said.