DST-QUICKTAKE

The U.S. Capitol is shown at sunrise in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.

 Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg

WASHINGTON — The Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act late Tuesday, strengthening federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage.

Ahead of the final passage, the Senate voted on three Republican amendments, including one co-sponsored by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. All three of those measures failed.

Tags

Recommended for you