State Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, announced Saturday that she has filed for the Republican nomination for Texas Senate District 12.
The district covers parts of northern Tarrant and southern Denton counties, including southern Denton neighborhoods west of Interstate 35E.
A businesswoman and former teacher, Nelson currently chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the highest-ranking Republican in the Texas Senate.
She has been a member of the Texas Legislature since 1993.
The Republican and Democratic primary elections will be held on March 3.