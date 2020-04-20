Self-employed workers and independent contractors can be eligible for unemployment benefits through the Texas Workforce Commission.
During a Monday press conference, officials with the commission told listeners those workers can apply for disaster unemployment assistance if they lost their job or their hours were significantly cut due to the spread of the new coronavirus.
Applications and more information is available through ui.texasworkforce.org.
If you're eligible for regular unemployment benefits (non-disaster), the TWC requires you apply for those before receiving disaster unemployment assistance. People filing for regular unemployment benefits can make an account and request payments at apps.twc.state.tx.us/UBS.
The commission has temporarily suspended the previous requirement that people receiving benefits actively seek out employment, according to the TWC website.
Cisco Gomez, a commission spokesman, also warned Monday to look out for potential scams related to unemployment benefits. The commission is not accepting claims made on behalf of others, he said.
That means no company can file your benefits for you. Some such companies charge a fee.