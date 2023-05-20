Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: May 20, 2023 @ 10:16 pm
A man breaking into a vehicle fatally shot a security guard who confronted him Friday afternoon, Dallas police say.
Dallas police said responded to the 8200 block of Westchester Drive, a few blocks from the University Park city line in North Dallas, about 3:25 p.m. and found a man who had been shot.
Police said the man — identified Saturday as 34-year-old Adalberto Santiago — died at a hospital.
Dallas police said Santiago, a security guard, confronted a man who was breaking into a car. A fight broke out and the man shot the security guard before driving away.
University Park officials, who asked residents to avoid the area as Dallas police investigated, said the getaway vehicle was a gold Toyota Camry.
Authorities were still looking for the gunman Saturday, Dallas police said, but located the Toyota about an hour and a half after the shooting in a parking lot on North Cockrell Hill Road.
Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Detective Jonequia Acrond at 214-605-4691 or jonequia.acrond@dallaspolice.gov and refer to case No. 092157-2023.
