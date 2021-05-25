The city of Denton on Wednesday is scheduled to host its second virtual meeting about updates to its comprehensive plan.
That event is set for 6 p.m.
Called “Denton Plan 2040: Growing With a Unified Purpose,” the living document is designed to set goals, policies and actions that manage growth, promote investment and improve quality of life.
The city began updating its comprehensive plan — Denton Plan 2030 — in February through focus groups and interviews with stakeholders. Denton Plan 2040 will include updating the Downtown Master Plan.
Officials are targeting 30 initiatives for the comprehensive plan, including mobility and connectivity, zoning, parks, annexation, land use, housing, historic preservation, tourism and entertainment, public art, neighborhood protection and redevelopment.
To register for the Wednesday meeting, visit bit.ly/3yDIhUM.