When Alec Featherstone, co-owner of Freaks and Geeks LLC, applied for the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program loan, his hope was it would help his storefront weather the pandemic.
But after the initial round of funding became available in early April, he said because his banking provider, DATCU, was not part of the loan network — he could not apply. After the second round of funding was approved on Friday, April 24, and some providers began accepting new applications, he was able to apply with a new lender.
Since then, his application via PayPal has been denied, Featherstone said, citing that “not enough information” was provided.
“No business should run thinking that they need money from the government; but no business is able to properly run their operations right now,” Featherstone said about the financial toll. “So, to say that it would have solved all of our problems to receive any amount of loan money would have been a lie — we are just trying to skirt by at the bare minimum right now.”
PPP loans — designed for small businesses to keep their employees staffed, and on the payroll — has been the difference between staying open and rehiring or closing shop. But with the program depleted once already, a surge in applicants has strained the second wave of funding and the roll out of relief for some of Denton's business owners.
In the weeks after the first cases were confirmed, more than 30 million Americans and upwards of 40,000 Denton County residents have filed for unemployment. Since then, resources for businesses have been scarce. After the initial PPP funding was depleted after two weeks, an additional $310 billion was recently approved for nearly $660 billion in aid since April 4.
Meanwhile, banking providers have been inundated with a higher volume of loan requests for PPP, which may led to delays.
Marty Rivers, president of American National Bank and Trust, said that many small business owners have accounts with larger banking providers. In response, as the number of applicants increase for PPP loans, some are getting lost in the system.
“What is happening is that the small businesses who bank at the ‘Too Big to Fail’ banks are getting lost in their systems and they have no local banker to help them,” Rivers said. “Those small businesses, in turn, are reaching out to the community banks for help. [ANBT] has been able to help a few non-customers with the understanding that they will [change providers].”
Rivers noted that most banks are prioritizing their existing customers over applicants that do not have an account. In addition, he said that most banks are not accepting PPP loans from non-customers at this time, citing an increased demand.
Although, some banking providers, such as credit unions like DATCU, are not eligible to provide economic relief for PPP.
Jessica Rogers, director of economic development for the city of Denton, said a limited number of local banks are accepting PPP loan applications from non-customers. Rogers said if a business has not been able to access a bank to call their office for assistance at (940)-349-7776. Other companies, such as Square and QuickBooks are accepting PPP applications, also.
But not every eligible business for funding from the SBA’s PPP loan is necessarily a small business or mom and pop shop.
At Best Western Premier Crown Chase Inn & Suites, the hotel has rehired two employees in response to receiving funds from their loan, said Monica Glenn, vice president of sales for the Denton hotel. However, hotel occupancies remain “extremely low,” she said, noting an overall revenue loss of nearly 70% for the month of April, compared to 2019.
“We are optimistic that May will be better,” Glenn said. “Although, we know that revenues could still be at least 50-60% lower than in 2019. We are doing everything to keep our staff and guests safe so that they feel confident when staying.”
For small business owners though, the loan has offered a glimpse of “normalcy,” while the status quo continues to change.
About a dozen employees are hoped to be rehired at Armadillo Ale Works, said Bobby Mullins, owner of the taproom and craft brewery, citing the recent approval and disbursement from their PPP loan. However Cryptozoology, a coffee shop that operated a portion of the taproom, has permanently closed after a leasing agreement was not renewed.
Ben Lytle, the former co-owner of Cryptozoology, along with Haley Lytle, his wife, were hopeful the contract with the taproom would be renewed, but said the cards were not in their favor. For the Lytle’s, the decision to permanently close after nearly two-years was two-folds: not wanting to rebuild from the ground up and wanting to spend time with their family.
“It’s funny, when thinking about our brand being about cryptids and mythological creatures that are here for a moment and then they’re gone; it feels that’s what crypto was and what it’s legacy will be,” Ben Lytle said. “I feel proud about [Crypto].”
For Featherstone, however, whose storefront has reduced operations to four days per week from noon to 7 p.m. Friday through Monday, the hobbies-based store is facing hard dates if things do not improve. The facts are his rent has been paid through the month and while he is hoping to reopen, he said that he is a gambler and that right now, he is not betting on it.
At Freaks and Geeks LLC, Featherstone said he and his co-owner, Joey Ramirez, have not been paid in over a month, so that their four employees could still receive a paycheck. But with their cash reserves running on fumes, changes are looming.
“The only two extension scenarios I would do from my hard date on June 1, would be an extension to continue and finish up packing and moving or, an extension to make sure my guys have enough time to find something else,” he said. “We’ll be here as long as we can but ultimately, I have to think about my personal finances, my personal credit and, [my family].”