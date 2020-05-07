For nearly two months, the Denton economy and small businesses comprised have been stymied by the COVID-19 disease.
With the second round of commerce cleared to reopen ahead of schedule Friday, many of Denton’s since-closed-storefronts are hopeful of an economic upswing but cautious of what lies ahead. Although some small business owners are reopening after an unprecedented shutdown, others are choosing to remain closed, citing adjustments to operations.
Natetisha McIntosh, owner of Lash Up Brow Down, a cosmetology salon focusing in eyelash extensions and permanent eyebrow makeup, said her storefront will not reopen until next week. The decision to not reopen quite yet, she said, was due in part to awaiting guidance from their regulating agency and making last minute changes.
“We are regulated by the [Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation], so just because the governor said we can open doesn’t mean that we will,” McIntosh said. “We have a few things to get up to date and have not received guidance yet.”
On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced during a news conference that cosmetology salons, hair and nail salons, including tanning salons and barbershops, were authorized to reopen on a limited front. Initially, stylists will be limited to only one client at a time, while customers in addition to stylist stations will be required to social distance from each other by six feet.
Customers are also advised to schedule their appointments in advance so shops can adequately limit the number of clientele.
For businesses able to open Friday, Abbott said he “strongly recommends” that stylists and customers wear face coverings.
When Lash Up Brow Down plans to reopen Wednesday, May 13, in addition to employees, all customers will be required to wear face coverings, McIntosh said. As well, no customers will be allowed to wait inside the store, she said.
Her reasoning was pragmatic, she said, adding that her responsibility was not only to her clientele but also their health.
“It’s understood that we are going to take our time and we are going to make sure that we are swinging out the gate safely,” she said. “Because we have to take steps to sanitize and disinfect, I strongly feel that will eliminate the number of clients we take on a day-to-day basis. If that means we cut a few clients back on a daily basis, we’ll do that and whatever it takes.”
City of Denton spokesman Ryan Adams said city staff — including code enforcement, development services, economic development, and the fire department — have coordinated efforts to help educate and address businesses allowed to reopen.
“During site visits, staff typically offer to provide businesses with the latest signage and materials the city has produced to promote social distancing and other safety measures,” Adams said. “While local businesses are not required to display city signage, the majority of local businesses have a combination of [public and private] signage to promote safety measures.”
While her shop remains temporarily amiss, McIntosh and other newly reopened businesses have already been booked up.
For The Denton Barber Company, which opened three weeks before the shutdown, Friday will be a “soft” re-opening, said co-owner Larry Velázquez.
A barber of 15-years, Velázquez said he’s booked solid for two weeks.
“Even though we know other people are eager to get back into the chair and get their haircut, we cannot forget our main focus and main objective right now, which is safety, and there is no way we are willing to compromise that,” Velázquez said.
The other barbers in the shop are independently contracted by businesses like The Denton Barber Company and they pay rent to the shop weekly. But with seven barbers unable to work since the middle of March, Velázquez said he extended a grace period so his co-workers, who he considers family, could focus on what matters.
“A lot of shops are still charging their employee or barbers weekly rent and the thing is that most barbers work by commission,” Velázquez said. “We decided to put a hold on that, just so they are able to focus on paying their bills at home.”
While all of his employees will be wearing face coverings and gloves in addition to sanitizing each station and touched item after being used, customer face coverings will also be required. He said customers would not be permitted inside the waiting room and that each barber would be limited to only one client at a time — to ensure the novel coronavirus does not spread.
But he said the ability to reopen — even on a limited scale — was both terrifying and fulfilling after going so long without.
For Jeremy Carroll, owner of The Campus Barbershop, the pandemic shut down the Denton-based barbershop of nearly six decades like a hammer. While his shop initially stayed open for a brief period of time before closing, he acknowledged the virus would not just “blow over.” But with some shops reopening, he said his business will hold off until Tuesday, May 12.
“Normally, we are mainly a walk-in barbershop and it would be nothing for there to be 20 people in the waiting area,” Carroll said. “We would have customers waiting in our chairs, just jam packed with everybody cutting up and having a good time. Well, we can’t do that for a while and maybe not ever — but definitely not for a while.”
Although he does not anticipate being completely booked “all the time,” he said the shop will work by appointment and call-ins only. While the number of customers inside the storefront will be limited to the number of available barbers, Carroll says one customer per barber would potentially be permitted inside the waiting room — so long as social distancing is followed.
The shop's three barbers will be wearing face masks, but Carroll said he would not mandate that everybody, including customers, wear protective equipment. Instead, he is asking for clients to use their best judgement and instincts.
Come Wednesday, when McIntosh reopens, she said her stylists have been completely booked and that — for now — new customers would not be accepted. In the meantime, as restrictions to commerce are further loosened and new cases of the novel coronavirus are anticipated, the next few weeks are critical. But with challenges expected, she plans to adapt if need.
“My main concerns are whether my artists, who have kids, are able to financially make it through the pandemic,” McIntosh said. “It’s kind of like a double whammy that everyone is facing and the purpose of [LUBD] was to provide women with a safe space to come and hangout and get away from their day; but we are anxious to be able to provide for ourselves, too.”