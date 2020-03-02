James Auxier, 31, pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated assault for his part in the February 2018 death of 58-year-old Kenneth George of Krum.
Monday afternoon, First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said a jury was picked for Auxier's sentencing.
Along with Leonardo Villarreal, Auxier was accused of beating George outside Jack's Tavern in Denton just over two years ago. George died from blunt force trauma to his abdomen four days after the beating.
A jury found Villarreal, 40, guilty of the same charge in October 2019. A jury then sentenced him to 15 years in prison for the second-degree felony.
According to Texas law, Auxier could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Both men were originally indicted on a murder charge. In Villareal's case, jurors could not determine who gave George his fatal injury, so they did not find him guilty of murder.