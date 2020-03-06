James Clayton Auxier was given a 10-year probation sentence Friday after pleading guilty to aggravated assault Monday for his part in Kenneth George’s death in February 2018.
Auxier, 31, and Leonardo Villarreal, 40, were both accused of beating George outside Jack’s Tavern in Denton. George died from blunt force trauma to his abdomen four days later.
Villarreal was found guilty of aggravated assault in October and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Aggravated assault is a second-degree felony in Texas.
Auxier’s attorney, Rick Hagen, said Friday that the jury came to the unanimous decision after five hours of deliberating. Hagen said the big issue in the case was that Auxier didn’t kill George, but Villarreal did.
Jurors in October couldn’t determine who gave George his fatal injury, so Villarreal wasn’t found guilty of murder.
Auxier’s formal sentencing will take place in two weeks, Hagen said.