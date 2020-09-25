A second Denton resident has died this year from West Nile neuroinvasive disease, caused by a virus spread by mosquitoes.
Denton County Public Health officials reported the second death Friday afternoon. Officials reported the first death, a Denton resident, on Sept. 4. Health officials haven’t released further information on the deceased.
As of Sept. 25, county health has reported two cases of West Nile virus.
“We continue to see mosquito activity in Denton County, and we urge community members to utilize the drain, dress, and defend recommendations to protect their families,” said Juan Rodriguez, DCPH chief epidemiologist and assistant director, in a press release.
— Zaira Perez