SCRAP Denton, the community's go-to shop for reused goods from art supplies to wrapping paper, is permanently closing after more than eight years in operation.
In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, the nonprofit's leadership announced that the store would close because of the impacts of the novel coronavirus.
In addition to the retail front that sold surplus and donated office and art supplies, workers hosted educational workshops and programs for all ages.
This is the first major local storefront to close because of impacts from COVID-19.
Last week, the organization announced a "Save Our SCRAP" sale that was set to help flush cash into SCRAP to help pay bills. The sale will continue but will be "Send Off SCRAP."