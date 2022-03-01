Faith United Methodist

Voters line up to cast ballots Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Faith United Methodist Church in Denton in the primary elections.

 Bianca Caraballo/For the DRC

Polls opened this morning at 7 in Denton County for the primary elections, with no reported issues.

The Denton Record-Chronicle this year again partnered with journalism students at the University of North Texas to provide real-time coverage from area polling places. Here is a compilation of the latest tweets from the field. Follow this story for updated images and reports.