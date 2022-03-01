Polls opened this morning at 7 in Denton County for the primary elections, with no reported issues.
The Denton Record-Chronicle this year again partnered with journalism students at the University of North Texas to provide real-time coverage from area polling places. Here is a compilation of the latest tweets from the field. Follow this story for updated images and reports.
I just spoke with multiple voters and it seems like Beto is the popular vote amongst Democrats #DentonVotes— makayla 🍓 (@Mlockhart23) March 1, 2022
I’m here at the North Branch library reporting the primary elections for @DentonRC ! #Dentonvotes pic.twitter.com/6mBgKG51yh— makayla 🍓 (@Mlockhart23) March 1, 2022
Campaign signs outside Denton ISD Service Center Annex on election day afternoon. #DentonVotes pic.twitter.com/tbpVtwPZfX— Jesus Gomez (@JG214journalist) March 1, 2022
Kevin Stahl and his dog Pete here to vote!#DentonVotes pic.twitter.com/J2P81FFGTg— Kaitlynn Hutchins (@kaithutchins) March 1, 2022
#DentonVotes At the Denton ISD Dennis Stephen's Central Administration Building shot at 12:45 p.m. pic.twitter.com/iJUUcrRwcg— Julia (@juliasamlo) March 1, 2022
March 1st Voting! 📥#DentonVotes— Coreyon Chester (@ChesterCoreyon) March 1, 2022
JOUR4410 students working hard today for @DentonRC gathering news and info on the Texas Primary in Denton County. Check out #DentonVotes. Great experience for these student journos covering real-time news today! @MaybornUNT— Gary Ghioto (@GGhioto) March 1, 2022
More scenes from Election Day @ Lifeline Church #DentonVotes pic.twitter.com/3ZkRYtSlkR— Bianca Caraballo (@biancasreflect1) March 1, 2022
Election Day at Denton Public Library North Branch 🗳🇺🇸#DentonVotes pic.twitter.com/oOKByQhsN2— Kaitlynn Hutchins (@kaithutchins) March 1, 2022
Campaign signage at Denton Public Library North Branch #DentonVotes— Kaitlynn Hutchins (@kaithutchins) March 1, 2022
Voting Day❗️🇺🇸#DentonVotes— Coreyon Chester (@ChesterCoreyon) March 1, 2022
Scenes @ Faith United Methodist Church #DentonVotes pic.twitter.com/AEhyakga2x— Bianca Caraballo (@biancasreflect1) March 1, 2022
Election Day @ South Branch Library #DentonVotes pic.twitter.com/9j5rMGYPMp— Bianca Caraballo (@biancasreflect1) March 1, 2022
Candidates for Election day @ South Branch Library #DentonVotes pic.twitter.com/AonCJ27DhQ— Bianca Caraballo (@biancasreflect1) March 1, 2022