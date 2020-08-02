A shooting occurred Saturday night at a local gas station, according to Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith.
Beckwith stated Sunday afternoon that the victim’s injuries are being described as not life-threatening.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries following Saturday night’s shooting at the Loop 288 7-Eleven near Spencer Road. No further updates to the incident were available by Sunday afternoon.
Other reports
West Collins Street at Cleveland Street A 21-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly purchased margaritas for a minor, according to a police report.
Police arrived to a disturbance caused by a vehicle crash in which one of the parties had left the scene and returned. They spoke with the man, who was the driver of the vehicle that left the scene, and a female minor, the vehicle’s other occupant. The minor said the two had ordered margaritas to-go and that they spilled during the crash. The man refused to answer questions about the alcohol and police determined neither he nor the minor were intoxicated. When told he was under arrest for failing to stop at a crash scene, he allegedly pulled away and yelled at officers before they were able to detain him.
Upon speaking with the minor again, she stated the man purchased the margaritas so that they could drink them together. The man, who was on probation for a previous alcohol-related offense, was arrested on charges of an accident involving damage to vehicle, furnishing alcohol to a minor and resisting arrest, the report states.
2400 block of East McKinney Street A 30-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly brandished a knife against two women before repeatedly stabbing their apartment door and a nearby vehicle, according to a police report.
Police spoke with the victims, one of whom said the man was her acquaintance and that he was upset because he couldn’t find his phone. She told police the man approached them holding the knife and made a motion as if he was going to stab them. After she told the man to leave and locked the door, she said he stabbed it multiple times. Police reported observing stab marks on the door, outside wall and a nearby vehicle belonging to a separate victim.
Police found the man in the 3500 block of East McKinney Street, detained him and found a knife in his back pocket. He was arrested on two charges of criminal mischief and one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the report states.
800 block of East Hickory Street A 59-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a female family member and took a phone from her when she attempted to call police, according to a police report.
Police spoke with the victim, who told police she was in pain following the assault. Police found the man nearby and arrested him on charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and interference with emergency request for assistance, the report states.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 282 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 28 people into the Denton County Jail.