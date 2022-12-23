Santa origins: The schools and courses training St. Nicks across the country and in Denton

Santa Jim Neville doesn’t move like he used to, but the Santa in him still thrives.
Since 1986, Neville had been making Christmas memories for children with his spot-on Santa laugh. A card-carrying member of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas, he perfected it over the years appearing as Santa Claus in Krum’s Christmas parade, at private residences for a personal visit with Santa Claus and on the Square in Denton, where he would appear at the Denton Holiday Lighting Festival to surprise children who would see him, pause for a moment and holler, “Santa Claus!” and rush to give him a hug.
But Neville’s ho ho ho’s aren’t as lively in the twilight of his life. After nearly 40 years as Santa, Neville, who’s now closer to 90 than 80, says he hung up his red suit for the final time last year due to health issues that have forced him to use a walker.
“Even Santa gets old,” Neville says.
And while Santa’s physical form may get too old to don the red suit, Santa’s spirit continues to live on through people like Neville.
It takes more than a white beard, jolly belly and red suit to be Santa. Those who do attend an actual Santa university to learn the ins and outs of how to be Old St. Nick and keep from damaging children who sometimes ask for Christmas miracles: “Can you get Mommy and Daddy back together?” “Can you help Daddy find a job?” “Can you bring Daddy back from the dead?”
“These are difficult questions for Santa to answer,” says Santa Tim Connaghan, also known as “Santa Hollywood” and the founder of the International University of Santa Claus.
“Our magic is toys, yet we have to listen to the child and offer a reassuring answer.”
Several Santa schools offer classes in what’s become known as “Santa Clausology” for aspiring Santas like Neville in Denton. Here’s a look at some of the more popular ones.
The Harvard of all Santa Schools
Charles W. Howard Santa School, known as the “Harvard of all Santa Schools,” in Midland, Michigan, has been graduating thousands of Santas from around the world since 1937. It claims to be the oldest and the best school for Santa Clauses.
The program’s expert lecturers from the U.S. and Canada teach the “heart of Santa” and try to capture “the Spirit of Santa Claus and bring to life the legends and facts of Saint Nicholas,” according to the school’s website.
Registration for the 2023 academy is currently open online and costs $620 for new students and $590 for alumni.
“He errs who thinks Santa enters through the chimney,” Howard is quoted on the school’s website as saying in 1937. “Santa enters through the heart.”
International University of Santa Claus
None are as personable or, some would argue, as popular as the International University of Santa Claus, founded by Santa Tim, who’s celebrating more than 50 years of wearing Santa’s suit this Christmas. It’s recognized as the largest annual professional Santa school in the world, according to Santa Tim.
Throughout the year, Santa Tim travels around the country to teach people how to ho-ho-ho and answer those difficult questions children ask. A 2011 inductee of the Santa Claus Hall of Fame, he makes stops in places like Atlanta, Orlando and Dallas-Fort Worth.
Each year Santa Tim holds eight to 12 regional courses for aspiring Santas in a more personalized setting — usually at a hotel during the summer when it’s warm.
“There is more to it than a red suit,” Santa Tim said. “The suits should be good, real boots, leather ones, and your beard has to be groomed. It requires a little more work … and insurance and background checks.”
Santa Tim says a lot of Santas can’t afford to spend three to five days at the other Santa schools in places like Michigan and Indiana. So he decided to bring the school to them.
Since 2003, his program has awarded nearly 4,800 diplomas in “Santa Clausology,” including one to Krum’s Santa Jim Neville. First-time attendees receive a “bachelor’s,” while returning attendees receive a “Master’s.” For those who attend more than twice, they earn an “advanced master’s.”
The cost ranges from about $300 per person and $400 for couples, and alumni receive special rates. Of course, the prices are subject to change.
“Everybody thinks it’s just a nice old grandpa, but there’s a lot more to it,” Santa Tim said.
Best Santas’ Santa School
Best Santas’ Santa School offers a “Bachelor of Santa” diploma and trains Santas to work as a contractor for the organization. According to the website, they teach that Santa is more than wearing a red suit and having a white beard — it’s about learning to interact and engage with children.
To help accomplish this goal, they offer all of their Santas, who are naturally bearded and “plump,” props to engage children with stories such as the North Pole photo album, which includes a photo of Rudolph’s child “Ruby,” and a broken reindeer antler from a snow-top reindeer housing accident.
All of the Best Santas’ Santas also have a carved wooden cane, the Night Before Christmas book and a magical skeleton key that provides access to the chimney-less homes of believers.
The pricing for the school isn’t available on the school’s website.
The school is headed by another Santa Jim (not Neville), a former sex crimes detective who focused on crimes against children and doesn’t provide his last name on his website. The school does point out that they do background checks on all students.
“Santa Jim utilizes his skills and experience to ensure all of our Santas are of a high moral character, have a clean background and are safe to be around children,” the school notes on its website.
Jim Yellig Santa Claus Academy
The Jim Yellig Santa Claus Academy was founded, in part, on the ideals presented in a booklet that another Santa Jim and the Santa Claus Research Committee penned about 50 years ago.
Located in Santa Claus, Indiana, the Santa course takes place over a three-day period and focuses on what has become known as “Santa Jim’s ministry.”
The Santa course covers topics such as “The Legend of Santa Claus,” “Talking with the Children” and the “Do’s and Don’t’s of Santa Claus.”
Santa Jim, also known as Raymond Joseph Yellig, was serving in the Navy during World War I on the U.S.S. New York and stationed in Brooklyn when he was asked to play Santa at a party the ship hosted for underprivileged children in the neighborhood.
The experience changed him, and he vowed to God “that if he made it through the war, he would forever be Santa Claus,” according to the academy’s website.
It was a vow he took seriously, and he spent the next 40 years working at the theme park Santa Claus Land.
The Jim Yellig Santa Claus Academy limits class sizes to 50. They are booking for the 2023 season, with pricing at $400 for individuals, $425 for couples and $40 for alumni.
“Happiness is what it’s all about,” Jim Yellig is quoted as saying on the academy’s website. “I make kids happy.”
