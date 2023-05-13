Scattered thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 13, 2023 @ 12:43 pm
Sanger Police Chief Waylan Rhodes
Public safety reporter
Sanger Police Chief Waylan Rhodes resigned Friday without notice, citing difficulties with the department.
Rhodes told the Denton Record-Chronicle Saturday morning he intended for the Sanger Police Department to be his last place of employment, but heading the department was unusually difficult.
"It's been anything but a good experience," Rhodes said. " ... This was my last hurrah. It's disheartening that it turned out to be a challenge from the get go."
Rhodes said in a previous interview with the Record-Chronicle that there was a lot of administrative work to be done when he was sworn in on Jan. 3, 2022.
Some personnel seemed resistant to administrative and cultural changes he wanted to make for the better, he said, and would resign from the department when he hadn't written them up.
Rhodes said he has accepted a few interim police chief opportunities. He will be moving over the weekend to the Austin area, where he said he has family living.
The city of Sanger could not immediately be reached Saturday for comment on Rhodes' resignation.
This story is developing.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Make sure you're prepared with the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage of Denton County's key races, and the candidates in the running for them.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Receive information from our advertisers or special DR-C offers.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.