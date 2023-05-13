Sanger Police Chief.png (copy)

Sanger Police Chief Waylan Rhodes

Sanger Police Chief Waylan Rhodes resigned Friday without notice, citing difficulties with the department.

Rhodes told the Denton Record-Chronicle Saturday morning he intended for the Sanger Police Department to be his last place of employment, but heading the department was unusually difficult.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags