Sanger officials Monday afternoon confirmed that all of the occupants in a vehicle that crashed over the weekend while fleeing from police were teenage boys — with the three who were killed being ages 14, 15 and 16.
The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday after Sanger police spotted a pickup connected to burglary attempts earlier in the night. Donna Green, a spokesperson for the city of Sanger, confirmed there were five people in the car when it hit a tree.
She confirmed the deceased boys are 14, 15 and 16 years old. The two survivors are the 14-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger who is still in a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
“None of them are from Sanger, but they’re all from North Texas,” Green said Monday afternoon. “At least one of them had ties to Sanger. That’s why they were here.”
Green said authorities have reached out to the next of kin for the deceased. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office hadn’t identified the three who died by Monday afternoon.
Fifth Street was closed between Austin Street and First Baptist Church because of the crash. Police were in the area responding to a report that multiple people in a vehicle were attempting to break into other cars.
Green said Sunday that the people took off when police spotted them in a white Ford extended cab truck in the 300 block of North Fifth Street. According to a news release, police attempted to stop the truck, and the driver fled, eventually losing control and crashing into a tree in the 700 block of South Fifth Street, less than half a mile away.
“[The pursuit] was not very long at all,” Green said. “Once officers spotted them, they went to pursue, and [the crash] happened almost immediately.”
Green said she didn’t know yet what type of criminal charge the survivors released from the hospital will face, if any. The crash is still under investigation.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.