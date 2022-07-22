 Skip to main content
Mustard seeds, great big dreams: First Refuge's community garden already yielding crops

A patch of goodwill
Paul Juarez, left, and Matt Basham stand amid mounds incubating pumpkin plants at Community Strong Farms, a community garden started by First Refuge and its partner organizations in October. New Life Church, in the distance, is one of the farm’s partners.

 Photos by Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

SANGER — Paul Juarez ducks toward an okra plant that seems almost impervious to the triple-digit heat that has beaten down on Community Strong Farms in Sanger.

Juarez, the executive director of First Refuge, has spotted a visitor to the community garden. A slender brown rabbit skips around a raised bed of plastic milk crates full of soil, wood chips, Dyno Dirt and recycled campaign signs. Its nose twitches in the direction of the fresh black dirt four feet above. There aren’t any plants growing yet in the milk crates.

In less than one year, Community Strong Farms harvests crops

Surveying the first fruits
Paul Juarez, the executive director of First Refuge, walks among new pumpkins planted at Community Strong Farms. The community garden, which was established in October, is already yielding okra, squash, cantaloupe and peppers and will soon have its first pumpkin harvest.
All creatures great and small
A visitor to Community Strong Farms in Sanger shows some interest in the fresh crops and soil in milk crates. The milk crates contain wood chips, soil and Dyno Dirt. Soon, they will contain tomato and potato seedlings.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

