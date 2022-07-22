Mustard seeds, great big dreams: First Refuge's community garden already yielding crops

Paul Juarez, left, and Matt Basham stand amid mounds incubating pumpkin plants at Community Strong Farms, a community garden started by First Refuge and its partner organizations in October. New Life Church, in the distance, is one of the farm’s partners.
Paul Juarez, the executive director of First Refuge, walks among new pumpkins planted at Community Strong Farms. The community garden, which was established in October, is already yielding okra, squash, cantaloupe and peppers and will soon have its first pumpkin harvest.
A visitor to Community Strong Farms in Sanger shows some interest in the fresh crops and soil in milk crates. The milk crates contain wood chips, soil and Dyno Dirt. Soon, they will contain tomato and potato seedlings.
SANGER — Paul Juarez ducks toward an okra plant that seems almost impervious to the triple-digit heat that has beaten down on Community Strong Farms in Sanger.
Juarez, the executive director of First Refuge, has spotted a visitor to the community garden. A slender brown rabbit skips around a raised bed of plastic milk crates full of soil, wood chips, Dyno Dirt and recycled campaign signs. Its nose twitches in the direction of the fresh black dirt four feet above. There aren’t any plants growing yet in the milk crates.
It might be surprising to find the molted skeleton of a crawfish, but Community Strong Farms in Sanger has a stream running through it. The exoskeleton rests on the fresh soil and Dyno Dirt at the community garden.
Yellow squash plants show a little stress from the punishing summer at Community Strong Farms in Sanger. But the first growing season has been successful for the community garden established with the help of a grant at Texas Health Resources.
A look back at the community garden-school store connection
From left, Ann Hughes, an employee of Sanger ISD, Paul Juarez, the executive director of First Refuge, and Anthony Love, the principal at Linda Tutt High School, are pictured at the grocery store at the high school in Sanger in November 2021. A community garden and grocery store are possible through two grants from Texas Health Resources totaling $594,000.
Paul Juarez, the executive director of First Refuge, is pictured at the new community garden, Community Strong Farms, near Milam Road and Tillie Road in November 2021. The ministry group's garden and the grocery store were made possible through two grants from Texas Health Resources totaling $594,000.
Juarez whips out a pocketknife and slashes it across two firm stems of the okra plant. He cups a firm spear of okra in his palm, then throws it, underhanded, toward the rabbit.
“See if that gets its attention,” Juarez said, while farm supervisor Matt Basham busies himself for the day’s work. The okra, when cut fresh from the stem, is surprisingly and mildly sweet. Juarez and Basham like to think that, when Sanger families are able to take this fresh produce home with them, they’ll taste sunshine, good dirt and cool water in each bite.
There’s an additional ingredient growing with each spike of okra, each juicy, heavy globe of melon: the love of faithful hands who work the soil as a demonstration of devotion. Sure, a morning at Community Strong Farms leaves volunteers with dirt under their nails. But they’ve put their hands in the service of people who need fresh, nutritious food but who can’t regularly buy it.
It’s just after 8 a.m., and the community garden is in for another day of full sun and soaring temperatures. And yet all of the crops — the okra and squash, the emptied cantaloupe patch, the jalapeño peppers and the pumpkin mounds — bear only the slightest signs of heat stress.
Juarez and Basham are excited, though.
Because last October, when First Refuge added the community garden to its human aid operations, the 14-acre field was nothing but a cement slab, a new iron gate announcing the ministry’s brand, and rough grasses bleached blond by the late summer sun and persistent drought. The community garden was funded by a grant from Texas Health Resources and will supply an in-school grocery store at Sanger ISD’s Linda Tutt High School. The grocery store was funded by an additional grant from the hospital system. Texas Health Resources is one of the country’s largest faith-based health systems.
Now, there is a building on the farm, the first phase of an irrigation system and, as of Friday, newly installed gutters fitted on the building to divert rainfall into a catchment barrel.
“Once we get this all connected, the water we get from the rain barrel will water what we’ve got over there,” Juarez said, pointing to the raised beds.
Juarez said the farm has been on a recycling kick. Wood pallets carry supplies that First Refuge, a local ministry that offers food, health care and counseling to low-income individuals and families, distributes in Denton and Sanger, and are then turned into the raised beds and a new fence along Milam Road. The campaign signs used to enclose soil in the recycled milk crates were given from the campaign of the Rev. Jim Mann, who leads New Life Church. The church is a farm partner and neighbor. The city of Denton donated tons of Dyno Dirt to the operation. Another batch of donated signs is from Denton City Council member Jesse Davis.
“We didn’t have any of this until this year. We started planting in April, which is late,” Juarez said.
“We wanted to show people, even ourselves, that we could jump in and progress and stay busy,” said Basham, a certified horticulturist and landscaper.
Getting people out in the garden and watching the plants yield fruit brings more interest to the project.
“It’s just like the flowers, you know, that cause the bees to buzz,” Basham said. “People come here to help volunteer. The volunteers have taken care of all this. They’ve watered throughout this hot summer. We have a lot [of volunteers] on the books who are wanting to work. We need to expand, and the temperatures need to drop this fall. I think we’ll have a lot more to have a productive fall garden.”
Juarez said the core volunteer crew is a group of women who relish getting their hands dirty and who love talking about their work on the group text Juarez participates in.
“They love saying ‘This is how much we did today,’” Juarez said.
Basham assembled volunteers in the spring to scrape the top inches of soil from the ground. Then, he prepared rows and irrigation with the help of volunteers. They planted quickly, and Juarez said the workers learned quickly how punishing the North Texas sun can be.
Basham said the farm plans to add tomatoes, potatoes and strawberries to the operation in the next season. Juarez said the farm is already eyeing the next plot of acreage to develop. The raised bed milk crate project will be open for community members to adopt, Juarez said. Basham said the farm leadership is focusing on nutrient-rich produce that people like. (“Some people don’t like radishes, and a lot of people don’t like beets,” he said.) But he and Juarez are also thinking about a limited line of farm merchandise.
“We’ve been talking about tomatoes and onions, peppers, things that you can combine to make a product,” Basham said.
“Yeah,” Juarez said. “We could create our own salsa and sell it as a fundraiser for First Refuge.”
Juarez looks around as Basham heads toward the farm building, where he’ll start the day’s work. His eyes rest on the next plot of land to be farmed, but his imagination is at the corner of Carroll Boulevard and Mulberry Street on some summer Saturday morning in the future, where Denton Community Market shoppers make the short trip across the parking lot to the Denton County Farmers Market.
“We look forward to, at some point in time, having enough crop where we can go, then, to the farmers market out there in Denton. You know, and actually be able to sell some of what we grow. All of that comes back to us to help more people,” he said. “That’s what we’re here to do. It’s a God thing.”
