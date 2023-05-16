 Skip to main content
Indicted ex-Sanger police officer claims former chief retaliated against his misconduct claim

A DWI arrest last fall has had lasting repercussions for the Sanger Police Department.

 Brooke Colombo/DRC

Staff Writer

Despite its small-town feel, the city of Sanger sees its fair share of police action, thanks to its location along Interstate 35 roughly 10 miles north of Denton and less than 30 minutes from the state border.

The Sanger Police Department is located at 209 N. Fifth St.
Download PDF Thompson's narrative of Soto arrest
Written the same day, Sgt. Cole Thompson recounts his recollection of Mario Soto's arrest on Oct. 23 in a probable cause affidavit filed with Denton County.
Download PDF Sanger Police Department press release
A press release from the Sanger Police Department regarding former Sgt. Cole Thompson arresting Mario Soto.

Sgt. Cole Thompson

Photos of former Sgt. Cole Thompson during his tenure at the Sanger Police Department and after he turned himself on charges of official oppression and assault causes bodily injury.

Former Sanger Police Chief Waylan Rhodes

Waylan Rhodes
Download PDF Thompson's complaint against Rhodes
Former Sgt. Cole Thompson provided a copy of his complaint against Chief Waylan Rhodes. While Thompson made his original complaint to human resources on Nov. 5, which Thompson alleges is before he knew of his internal affairs investigation, he said he no longer had access to that email from his city account. This copy is of his Nov. 21 amended complaint to William Krueger, an attorney hired by the city to investigate the complaint.

Thompson's notice of administrative leave, termination

Chief Waylan Rhodes notified Sgt. Cole Thompson he was being placed on administrative leave on Nov. 7. He notified Thompson of his decision to terminate him on Dec. 9.

Officer-in-training Deleese Allen FTO memos

A collection of memos written by field training officers regard Deleese Allen's training.

Download PDF Rhodes responds to Thompson's complaint
As part of attorney William Krueger's investigation into former Sgt. Cole Thompson's complaint against Chief Waylan Rhodes, Rhodes wrote a letter to Krueger responding to each one of Thompson's allegations.
Download PDF Field Training Officers discuss Allen
Former Chief Waylan Rhodes recaps a Nov. 3 meeting with field training officers Sgt. Dunn, Sgt. Thompson and Officer Ryan Loftin to discuss officer-in-training Deleese Allen.
Download PDF Rhodes timeline of events
Former Chief Waylan Rhodes provides a timeline of his interactions with former Sgt. Cole Thompson in a Nov. 30, 2022, letter to an independent attorney hire by the city of Sanger, William Krueger.
Download PDF Chief Waylan Rhodes Taser memo
Chief Waylan Rhodes requests funding for Taser cartridges and recertification from Sanger City manager John Noblitt on Nov. 2, 2022.
Download PDF Sanger Taser certification Oct. 31, 2022
A list of Sanger Police Department personnel who were up-to-date on Taser certification as of Oct. 31, 2022.
Deleese Allen swearing in

Officer Deleese Allen is sworn in to the Sanger Police Department on July 18.
Download PDF Officer Deleese Allen training experience
In a Nov. 8 memorandum to former Chief Waylan Rhodes, officer Deleese Allen recounts her training experiences with her Field Training Officers, Sgt. Reese Dunn, Sgt. Cole Thompson and Officer Ryan Loftin.
Download PDF Krueger investigation termination
In an email to former Sgt. Cole Thompson on Dec. 15, attorney William Krueger states his investigation into Thompson's complaint against Rhodes ended upon Thompson's termination. However, Sanger City manager John Noblitt would order Krueger to finish the investigation regardless.
Download PDF Attorney Krueger's complaint deposition
Attorney William Krueger completed his independent investigation into Sgt. Cole Thompson's complaint against Chief Waylan Rhodes and submitted his findings to Sanger City Manager John Noblitt on Jan. 22.
Download PDF Rhodes application to Bonham
Chief Waylan Rhodes applied to the City of Bonham's chief of police position on Feb. 1, 2023.
Download PDF Thompson indictment
A copy of former Sgt. Cole Thompson's True Bill of Indictment.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

An error occurred