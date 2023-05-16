Indicted ex-Sanger police officer claims former chief retaliated against his misconduct claim

Despite its small-town feel, the city of Sanger sees its fair share of police action, thanks to its location along Interstate 35 roughly 10 miles north of Denton and less than 30 minutes from the state border.
Being situated next to a major thoroughfare can be a recipe for criminal activity, as the interstate can make for a quick getaway.
Drunken drivers pass through on I-35 more often than law enforcement officers would like. A DWI investigation can be time-consuming, and people who are intoxicated aren’t always the easiest suspects to deal with.
One arrest in a felony driving while intoxicated case on Oct. 23 would have lasting repercussions for the Sanger Police Department and the city, bringing into question just how lawful and professional the department is.
From this incident stem the following:
An excessive use-of-force indictment hangs over a former officer, who alleges the charges are an act of retaliation.
Several officers allege that the chief was unprofessional, that his leadership put citizens and officers in danger, and that he was a legal liability to the city.
And a trainee central to it all alleges inappropriate behavior ran rampant among her superiors.
“Politics play a huge role in law enforcement,” the indicted ex-officer says. “This is a prime example of how that plays out.”
Oct. 23, 2022
Former Sgt. Cole Thompson was indicted on March 30 after an incident in which he arrested a suspected drunken driver who refused to let his wife and children out of the vehicle last October.
The indictment, Thompson alleges, is an act of retaliation by Sanger’s now-resigned police chief, Waylan Rhodes, after Thompson spoke out against Rhodes’ alleged unprofessionalism and workplace sexual misconduct, particularly regarding Thompson’s trainee, Deleese Allen.
“When you have officers that are actually beating people already in handcuffs or shooting people with their hands up, I do not condone that behavior,” Thompson said. “… I’ve arrested hundreds of people, and I’ve only had a handful where I used force.”
Before his resignation on Friday, Rhodes declined an interview with the Denton Record-Chronicle. But Rhodes provided documentation of the investigation into Thompson’s complaint against him — including his written responses to the investigator regarding the complaint and the investigator’s complaint deposition. He also agreed to answer follow-up questions via email.
Allen did not respond to the Record-Chronicle‘s requests for comment.
At the time of the October incident, Thompson had been with the department for nearly three years. Responding to a report of a drunken driver was more than familiar to him — he was awarded by Mothers Against Drunk Drivers in 2021 for his high rate of DWI arrests in Sanger.
At about 12:31 a.m. on Oct. 23, 2022, Allen, a Sanger officer-in-training, was dispatched to assist the Denton County Sheriff’s Office in a vehicular disturbance. The 911 caller could be heard asking multiple times to be let out of a vehicle, according to Allen’s heavily redacted police report.
The report states that the caller’s husband was heard refusing. The woman told dispatchers she was afraid, as her husband had been drinking and was driving all over the roadway with her and their two children in the vehicle, according to the redacted report.
The Record-Chronicle obtained the rest of the arrest narrative, now written by Thompson, from a probable-cause affidavit filed with the county.
Thompson and Allen reported they saw the driver’s white Buick swerve as it passed them near Willow Street and Lake Ridge Drive.
Allen initiated emergency lights, and the driver was heard over the caller’s phone crying and becoming upset as the pair followed him, allegedly saying he would not stop. Dispatch alleged the driver would not let his wife and children out of the vehicle.
The driver, later identified as Mario Soto, 31, eventually pulled over in the 300 block of East Willow Street.
When Thompson made contact with Soto, the driver smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet, the officer said. Soto allegedly walked to the rear of the vehicle and would not follow commands to remove his hands from his pockets.
“I then used my right hand and struck Soto several times, commanding him to put his hands behind his back,” Thompson wrote in his narrative.
Allen alleged in a memo from Nov. 8 that there was a language barrier with Soto. But Thompson told the Record-Chronicle that he felt Soto understood English and what he was told to do.
Another Sanger officer arrived and assisted Thompson with the arrest. Soto allegedly continued to resist. Thompson wrote, “I eventually drive stunned Soto in the middle of his back until he complied.”
“Drive stunning” is activating a Taser device and placing it against an individual’s body. This is done as a pain compliance technique — using a painful stimulus to control or direct a subject.
Due to Soto’s allegedly combative nature, standard field sobriety tests were not administered. Soto’s wife allegedly said he had been drinking and driving fast and unsafe. Thompson believed Soto committed the offenses of driving while intoxicated with two children under the age of 15, unlawful restraint and resisting arrest, search or transport.
The Sanger Police Department contested Thompson’s narrative in an April press release, alleging that Soto was compliant during the arrest and Thompson’s use of force was excessive.
The Record-Chronicle requested a copy of the full case file from the city of Sanger, but the request was referred to the attorney general for an opinion. The city provided a heavily redacted report written by Allen, which only included an account of the dispatch call.
An act of retaliation?
Since the incident, much of the Sanger Police Department has seen body camera footage of the incident. Whether Thompson’s actions were just is reportedly a contested issue among department employees.
Then-Sanger Police Chief Rhodes ultimately launched an investigation into the incident, which led him to terminate Thompson and charge the former sergeant with assaulting Soto and mistreating him while in custody.
Thompson and two of his former co-workers who spoke with the Record-Chronicle allege this was an act of retaliation after Thompson made a formal complaint against Rhodes, alleging the chief participated in workplace sexual misconduct.
Thompson worked for the Decatur and Aubrey police departments from 2012 to 2015. While a city of Sanger document states that Thompson had an issue at the Aubrey Police Department, Thompson said he was not disciplined there and quit with a two-week notice. He said he had disagreements with an individual who allegedly told him to “quit arresting Aubrey residents for DWI.” He worked outside of law enforcement before joining the Sanger Police Department in February 2020.
Photos of former Sgt. Cole Thompson during his tenure at the Sanger Police Department and after he turned himself on charges of official oppression and assault causes bodily injury.
Cole Thompson
Courtesy art/Sanger Police Department
Cole Thompson
Along with his award from MADD, Thompson was also named 2020 Sanger Police Department Officer of the Year and was awarded 2022 Officer of the Year by the American Legion. He was promoted to patrol sergeant in early 2022.
Thompson said he always wanted to serve the city he loves and calls home. Serving Sanger was the highlight of his life, he said, and he did everything he could to keep the people of Sanger safe.
But Thompson said the department took a turn for the worse when Rhodes became the Sanger chief on Jan. 3, 2022. He said his issues with the chief started well before his indictment in the Oct. 23 incident.
A Sanger officer with knowledge of the incident provided an account of the Oct. 23 incident. The Sanger officer is known to the Record-Chronicle but asked to remain anonymous out of concern for their employment.
The anonymous officer said Soto was not compliant, dropping to the ground and pinning his arms between his body and the ground to prevent Thompson from cuffing him. Actively resisting, as they allege Soto was, is considered an act of force by law enforcement.
The anonymous officer alleged that Allen watched on and did nothing, with the implication that Thompson was acting without a partner. When you don’t have a partner, or in this case, a partner who will help, the source said an officer is going to be more reactive to a suspect because the officer has no one to help them if the suspect tries to harm them or someone else.
While Thompson and Allen didn’t know it at the time, Soto had a history of assault and family violence.
Jail records indicate that Soto has been arrested four times in Denton County since 2016. He pleaded no contest to assault causing bodily injury in 2019 and criminal trespass of a habitation or infrastructure in 2017. These are both Class A misdemeanors.
He was arrested in 2021 on an assault family violence charge. But court records indicate he was not indicted.
In the Oct. 23 case, the anonymous officer said, Thompson didn’t know if Soto was armed. Since Soto allegedly kept putting his hands in his pockets and was combative, the source said, that would be cause for concern. Thompson perceived this action as a threat that Soto could pull a weapon out of his pocket and assault the officers, his wife or the children, the source said.
The source said that in high-risk situations where use of force could be legally justified, it’s not uncommon for officers across agencies to use physical tactics that could deal the same amount of pain as a punch to the face or head to gain control of a suspect. The difference, the officer said, is that they typically do so in areas of the body that won’t bruise as easily as the face, so as to not look as gruesome in a mugshot that might go public or be presented in court.
According to Texas law, resisting arrest, search or transportation is defined as the use of force in attempting to prevent the police from arresting someone. Under Texas law, officers are permitted to use force one step above what the suspect is using. Thompson and the anonymous officer stated that punching is one step above a suspect using physical force to resist arrest.
Use of force must cease immediately upon control of the subject, normally when the person has been handcuffed or is no longer actively resisting, according to Texas Penal Code.
For the anonymous officer, Thompson’s innocence hinges not on the question of whether an officer can punch a suspect — the source assures the Record-Chronicle they certainly can — but rather when an officer can punch a suspect.
Both Thompson and the anonymous officer allege that Allen stood by helplessly as Thompson attempted to arrest the suspect. It was not until other officers arrived at the scene that they were able to successfully arrest the suspect.
Calling for her termination, the anonymous officer alleged that Allen’s inaction is a danger to Sanger residents. The officer alleged she was scared, and scared officers are more likely to use inappropriate deadly force.
The source alleges that Allen demonstrated potentially deadly cowardice in the Oct. 23 incident.
After the incident, the source alleges other Sanger officers confronted Allen about her inaction, and she allegedly admitted she was scared to get hit.
Additionally, the source alleged that the company that provides the Sanger Police Department with Tasers changed its training qualifications. Officers must participate in yearly training to receive Taser cartridges. Rhodes had not prioritized this training, the anonymous officer alleges, and officers have not had an adequate supply of Taser cartridges for months.
If true, Sanger officers would often be left without an intermediate use of force. There are only two options, the anonymous officer explained, for responding to a suspect who is using force: to engage in a physical fight or to use a gun.
The source alleged that when an officer, such as Allen, is too scared to physically fight and doesn’t have an intermediate use of force, like a Taser, they are more likely to escalate to shooting someone. This could be not only a significant danger to the public, he said, but also a great legal liability for the city of Sanger.
After the incident, former and current Sanger officers allege Allen did not receive any disciplinary action. The anonymous officer alleged that Allen remarked that she was surprised Rhodes didn’t include the incident in her daily observation report, a written report that tracks a trainee’s daily performance as they proceed through a training program.
The source alleges that Rhodes admitted he knew Allen was a risk to the city and that if she were to be involved in a future excessive use-of-force incident or officer-involved shooting, that he would take responsibility for allowing an unfit officer to serve.
When taking on this job, the anonymous officer said they took an oath to protect the city of Sanger. But as it stands, the officer says, Rhodes — particularly his leadership style, hiring choices and inaction regarding the Taser training — is the biggest danger to the people of Sanger. The officer said they never thought they would have to put their job in jeopardy by speaking up against their chief in order to uphold that oath.
While not in direct response to this officer, Rhodes wrote in a document obtained by the Record-Chronicle that there was an ongoing internal administrative investigation concerning the allegations that Allen unlawfully failed to take action. He wrote that he therefore could not comment on the specifics of this claim.
Both Thompson and the anonymous officer allege that Thompson’s actions during the Oct. 23 arrest were lawful, given an officer’s right to use an increased degree of force if a suspect is using force. In this case, they allege that striking a subject is one step above that subject actively physically resisting.
Despite his allegedly driving while drunk with child passengers, a felony offense, the inciting case against Soto has not been filed.
Allegations against Rhodes
If Thompson’s actions, as he alleges, were lawful, then what is the reason for his indictment? According to Thompson, the indictment is an example of Rhodes’ vindication against him.
Rhodes has been involved in law enforcement for over 38 years, with 15 of those years as a chief of police. His longest tenure as chief of police was in Little Elm, from August 2003 to May 2015. During his time there, Little Elm was recognized by the state Capitol as the safest city in Texas. Rhodes also has experience as a real estate agent.
But former and current officers allege that Rhodes’ work history is characterized by scandal. That pattern of scandalous behavior, they allege, has continued at Sanger.
Thompson’s complaint, sent to human resources on Nov. 5, alleges that Rhodes retaliated against him with the excessive use-of-force investigation because of Thompson’s recommendation to terminate Allen and that he feels the chief is protecting her. It alleges that Rhodes and Allen had an unprofessional relationship in which she bragged about spending time with Rhodes off-duty at his home.
Rhodes said he knew that Allen was a risk but would pass her regardless, Thompson alleges.
Additionally, Thompson alleges that Rhodes spoke of his genitals in the workplace. Thompson said the chief believes he is “untouchable,” is “forgetful,” arbitrarily changes officers’ evaluations and “lies.”
His complaint is outlined in documents from the city of Sanger. Thompson also provided the Record-Chronicle with a copy of his complaint.
Thompson alleges that William W. Krueger, an attorney who investigated Thompson’s complaint against Rhodes, requested an extension to allow Rhodes more time to finalize the investigation into his alleged excessive use-of-force incident and terminate him. Thompson was placed on administrative leave, citing the use-of-force incident on Nov. 7, two days after his complaint. He was terminated on Dec. 9.
Thompson's notice of administrative leave, termination
Chief Waylan Rhodes notified Sgt. Cole Thompson he was being placed on administrative leave on Nov. 7. He notified Thompson of his decision to terminate him on Dec. 9.
Thompson said human resources personnel told him before his termination that the complaint investigation would continue regardless of his employment.
During interviews with Thompson, former Sanger Officer Ryan McLearan and the anonymous Sanger officer, they described Rhodes as “narcissistic” and “controlling.”
They alleged he purposefully alienated particular officers, pushing them to quit. For example, McLearan alleged that Rhodes discouraged him from many of the public education efforts he had been involved in since before Rhodes was chief.
While not in direct response to these allegations, Rhodes wrote to Krueger that he brings “a higher standard of accountability that police employees are not accustom to here.”
But most egregiously, Thompson and the anonymous officer said, Rhodes’ poor leadership puts the city and its citizens in danger — particularly when it comes to his hiring of Allen.
They allege that Rhodes and Allen had a relationship beyond what was professional. They alleged that other officers at the Sanger Police Department speculated that Rhodes and Allen previously knew each other, as they both allegedly have real estate experience in the Houston area. They pointed to this as a possible reason Allen was hired despite field training officers’ recommendations to terminate her.
It is known that Rhodes has hired individuals he previously worked with in Little Elm since he became chief in Sanger. Thompson, McLearan and the anonymous officer pointed to this as an example of Rhodes’ desire to push out experienced Sanger officers to fill the vacancies with officers he knows are “loyal” to him.
In a written statement, Rhodes encouraged Thompson or “anyone else for that matter” to provide proof that he knew or had any relationship with Allen before she applied to the Sanger Police Department.
Rhodes responds to allegations
The majority of Rhodes’ statements regarding the allegation come from documentation and email correspondence to the Record-Chronicle before his resignation. However, he told the Record-Chronicle on Saturday that there is no proof of the allegations against him.
“[Thompson] portrayed me to have retaliated against him because of his complaint … He’s put that perception out there,” Rhodes said Saturday. “You know, I’ve got a lot of faults. But being a total jacka — ain’t one of ‘em. Retaliating against employees — I feel like I have always been fair, firm and held myself accountable.”
If he had done many of the things others allege, Rhodes said he would have been fired by now. But he left voluntarily, he said.
During Allen’s training, Sgts. Thompson and Reece Dunn and Officer Ryan Loftin recommended that Allen not pass the field training officer program and that Rhodes terminate her employment. Thompson made a comment in his report stating that they could continue working with her, but that he was not sure any additional training would do any good.
Officer-in-training Deleese Allen FTO memos
A collection of memos written by field training officers regard Deleese Allen's training.
Training memos obtained by the Record-Chronicle state that Allen seemed disinterested in the work, struggled with the electronic aspects of the job, such as using her computer and radio while in her patrol vehicle, and was involved in a flagging incident. Flagging is when an individual with a gun points their weapon in an unsafe direction, such as at another person.
Body camera footage from earlier in Allen’s training showed she flagged Thompson while on a call where officers had their weapons drawn. Thompson said Allen pointed her gun at his back.
After reviewing the footage, Rhodes alleges he took this incident seriously and sent Allen to an eight-hour firearms training course on Oct. 7 at the Tarrant County College District Law Enforcement Academy. Rhodes alleges he does not recall hearing of any other flagging incidents after Allen completed the training.
While not an incident of flagging, the anonymous officer alleges Allen demonstrated potentially deadly cowardice during her response to the Oct. 23 incident.
Rhodes speaks to this allegation in his complaint response, writing that he did have a phone call with Thompson about this matter. He said that on Nov. 4, he informed Thompson that Allen would be released for full duty. Rhodes alleges he made a comment that he “knew it was not the field training officers’ recommendation however, if things don’t work out, it’s on me not anyone else.” Rhodes does not recall stating Allen was a risk, he alleges.
Rhodes additionally said that if Thompson was concerned over Allen’s employment, it didn’t make sense why the sergeant on one occasion had allegedly admitted to pretending Allen had passed a firearms course by punching a target she missed. Rhodes said he learned about this during the Nov. 3 meeting with the field training officers, soon before Thompson’s termination. Rhodes wrote that he told Thompson he wished Thompson had not told him that.
Thompson alleged that Allen passed the firearms course by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement’s standards, but not by the standards of the Sanger Police Department. Thompson alleged that Rhodes told him to pass Allen in the firearms course even if she did not qualify. “I told him what I had to do and he was good with it,” Thompson said.
The anonymous officer said it was shocking that a seasoned and decorated officer was fired but a trainee was not. Regardless of whether Thompson used excessive force in executing Soto’s arrest, the anonymous officer alleges that Allen’s inaction was misconduct at best or violated state law, Texas Criminal Code Procedure Article 2.1387, at worst.
If Thompson did not use excessive force, the anonymous officer argues that Allen’s alleged cowardice is a liability and therefore a fireable offense. If Thompson did use excessive force, the anonymous officer argues that Allen could be criminally charged as officers are legally required to intervene if they witness excessive use of force.
Rhodes provided the Record-Chronicle with documents related to the investigation into Thompson’s complaint. In one document, Rhodes outlines a timeline of his actions following Thompson’s alleged use-of-force incident in his complaint response. The timeline is included in an excerpt from a document.
As for Thompson pointing to Allen allegedly bragging of dining at the chief’s home as evidence of his nepotism, Rhodes responded that he invited Sgt. Dunn’s entire night shift over for dinner, and all the officers left at the same time.
Rhodes wrote that there were never any sexual harassment allegations made against him in Little Elm, but that he did speak with a female officer outside his home at 10 p.m. on an “urgent” work matter and a rumor spread regarding the officer’s visit to his home. But Rhodes alleges it was nothing more than a rumor.
Rhodes does have a nondisclosure agreement in Little Elm. Sanger officers speculated that it was related to sexual misconduct. But the NDA is unrelated to the home visit, according to Krueger’s deposition.
After resigning, Rhodes explained to the Record-Chronicle on Saturday his recollection of why he left the Little Elm Police Department. He said it had nothing to do with alleged sexual misconduct.
Rhodes said his assistant chief was fired by the city manager after the assistant chief inserted Rhodes’ name into a complaint that did not relate to him. When she was fired, Rhodes said he was blindsided.
Rhodes said the assistant chief, who identified as a lesbian, threatened to sue the city, saying her termination had something to do with her sexual orientation. When it came time for Rhodes to file paperwork regarding her termination, he had to decide whether to write that her termination was honorable, general or dishonorable. Rhodes alleged he was pressured by the city manager to write that she was fired honorably in order to dissuade her from suing the city. Rhodes refused to do so. He said that was his reasoning for signing the separation agreement at Little Elm.
As for having a relationship with Allen, Rhodes called the allegation “nonsense,” describing it as Thompson’s “vicious attempt to create a false rumor to deflect the issues surrounding his internal affairs investigation.”
Rhodes denied ever making a statement to Thompson to the effect of rolling his “balls” around in a red wagon. In his interview with Krueger, the chief stated that he might have made polite, undetailed comments about his hernia surgery and condition.
In response to Thompson’s characterization of Rhodes as egotistical, forgetful and lying, Rhodes wrote that the allegations were too vague to respond to.
In his interview with Krueger, Rhodes stated he would submit to a polygraph concerning all of the allegations and complaint. Rhodes told the Record-Chronicle that “no polygraph was offered” in the city’s investigation.
Thompson and Rhodes both spoke about the department’s Taser issue.
While Texas officers are not required by law to carry a Taser, they often do as an intermediate use of force.
Companies that provide Taser cartridges require officers to be certified to use their products. But the anonymous officer said that recently, Taser companies have required officers to be recertified more frequently or else they are not permitted to deploy Taser cartridges.
Rhodes told the Record-Chronicle that around Oct. 31, he was notified that three officers did not have Tasers and there was a need to purchase additional Tasers and cartridges for duty supply and recertification.
Ten months into his position as chief, Rhodes told the Record-Chronicle he was occupied with assessing and making many improvements in the department. Rhodes alleged he was not notified about the need for Tasers until Oct. 31.
With the fiscal year’s budget already finalized and in place on Oct. 1, Rhodes said Tasers and Taser accessories were not budgeted.
“Once City Council approves the budget, it is set; therefore, all funding approved was already designated for other items/equipment,” Rhodes said via email.
Rhodes said he sent a memorandum to the city manager explaining the issue on Nov. 2 and requesting Taser equipment and accessories.
Rhodes told the Record-Chronicle that Thompson was the department’s Taser instructor, “yet several officers were not in compliance with Taser recertification.”
In total, 10 personnel, including the assistant chief, detectives and officers, were not in compliance as of Oct. 31. Officer Allen was among those not certified at the time of the Oct. 23 incident, according to a document obtained by the Record-Chronicle. Thompson’s certification was current at the time of the incident.
Taser companies advise departments on how often they believe officers should train, but there is no law or mandate other than a department’s policy on how often officers are required to train with their Tasers. Rhodes alleges the policy was not followed consistently before he was appointed to chief.
“Bottom line is, Cole was the Taser trainer and that was before I got there,” Rhodes said. “There didn’t seem to be any urgency before I got there to get them all recertified.”
Thompson, however, alleged Rhodes’ statements were false and that the chief knew about the need for more Taser cartridges and certification before October. Thompson said he requested Taser cartridges and to do the recertification several times via emails to Rhodes and Perkins.
Thompson said that before his own promotion to sergeant, he made requests to Sgt. Dunn for more Taser cartridges. Dunn was allegedly in charge of Taser certification before Thompson.
The Record-Chronicle requested documents from the city of Sanger after this conversation with Thompson on May 13. At the time of publication, the request had not been completed.
Thompson said he took away Tasers from the officers from his shift who were no longer up to date on their certification. Meanwhile, he alleges that other sergeants were still allowed on their shifts to keep their Tasers without certification.
Rhodes said the department was scheduled for Taser recertification training on May 11 for all officers who needed the training.
Rhodes wrote in his response to Thompson’s complaint that he could not comment on the internal affairs investigation into Allen. But on Saturday, after his resignation, Rhodes provided the Record-Chronicle with further statements on the investigation.
After the Oct. 23 incident, Rhodes said he opened an investigation into Allen. He said he sustained the investigation and sent Allen to a duty-to-intervene seminar and use-of-force training.
“That’s what responsible chiefs are supposed to do,” Rhodes said. But inaction to intervene “isn’t always a deal killer,” Rhodes said of Allen’s employment.
“Not that I’m defending her, but she had no idea the duty to intervene even existed,” Rhodes said. “And I said, ‘Well, it does,’” and I wrote her up for it. I held her accountable, and it’s documented.”
In regard to the anonymous officer’s allegation that Rhodes knowingly put the city at risk by employing Allen and not ensuring she was Taser certified in a timely manner, Rhodes told the Record-Chronicle on Saturday, “I totally get how that looks.”
Officer-in-training weighs in
While Allen did not respond to the Record-Chronicle‘s request for comment, the city of Sanger released a public document containing a letter from Allen about her training experience and the Oct. 23 incident. Allen trained with Thompson, Dunn and Loftin.
Rhodes asked Allen for feedback on her training experience and “found her response troubling.” He asked that she put it in writing.
Of the Oct. 23 incident, Allen alleged that Thompson unnecessarily escalated the situation, stating, “He made a simple situation into an unneeded situation: He felt the need to throw a drunk, non-English-speaking man into the grass and then jumped on top of him.”
Allen also alleged in the letter that Thompson seemed eager to get into an altercation and bragged about hitting Soto five times in the head.
Thompson pointed to Graham v. Connor (1989) as a legal precedent of his innocence, arguing his actions were not malicious or sadistic. The legal ruling dictates that a claim of excessive force should be analyzed by the objective reasonableness standard under the Fourth Amendment. That is to say, the officer’s actions should be judged by whether it was reasonable for the officer to use force. The ruling dictates that the excessive force claim should not be analyzed by whether the officer had any improper intent of motivation. In other words, excessive use of force is not contingent on whether the officer in question intended harm to a subject.
“I did not get involved as I believed that [Thompson] had it under control and if I had joined in, that would be excessive force,” Allen’s letter states. “I did what I have been told to do over and over during this training, and I observed.”
Allen alleges that Dunn told her she should have gotten involved and should watch videos online of officers piling onto a suspect as an example of the correct course of action in such a scenario.
In response, Allen’s letter states she told Dunn that “just because they do does not make it right.”
Her letter further alleges that the field training officers slept as she drove the patrol vehicle, took personal calls with their girlfriends and wives, watched TikTok videos, took two-hour-long breaks in gas station parking lots, spoke of sexual matters such as their ejaculate, and overall wasted valuable time on the clock.
Alleging entire patrol teams would take their lunches at the same time, Allen stated the citizens of Sanger were left with no one on patrol to respond to their calls for service.
“I’m feeling as if I am the failure but, am I not just a product of their failures?” Allen wrote.
Regarding Allen’s memo, Thompson told the Record-Chronicle “As far as sleeping, yeah, I dozed off every now and then but so has every [field training officer] up there. The inappropriate comments I know nothing about. We took breaks at various times to get food or drinks.”
Although Krueger told Thompson that his complaint would not be investigated further after his termination, that was ultimately not the case. Krueger interviewed nine individuals in his complaint investigation deposition, dated Jan. 22.
Rhodes told the Record-Chronicle that Krueger, without first consulting with the city manager, prematurely sent the letter to Thompson saying the investigation ceased upon his termination. Sanger City Manager John Noblitt directed Krueger to complete the investigation, Rhodes said.
Following the interviews, Krueger wrote to the city manager that all of Thompson’s complaints were either unfounded, not sustained, or unfounded and exonerated.
“[Thompson] appears to be retaliating in response to the excessive force inquiry/investigation. He promotes the rumors against Chief Rhodes, he inflates the weaknesses of Officer Allen, and he recruits the assistance of naive/disgruntled employees,” Krueger wrote in his deposition.
Thompson told the Record-Chronicle that he could not have retaliated when he made his complaint on Nov. 5, prior to the internal affairs investigation or his knowledge of the internal affairs investigation.
In Rhodes’ complaint response, the chief alleges that he told Thompson via a phone call on Nov. 4 that he would need Thompson to meet with him to discuss his use-of-force incident. Thompson disputes this claim, however, and told the Record-Chronicle that Rhodes did not inform him the meeting was related to the use-of-force incident.
“When I asked why [Rhodes wanted to meet], he said it’s not a big deal and we will talk about it Monday,” Thompson alleged.
The Record-Chronicle spoke with Noblitt for his comment on the internal conflict at the department and Thompson’s indictment.
“Not commenting on personnel matters — which this was a personnel matter when it came forward — the appropriate process for the review of the officers’ actions were followed by the city,” Noblitt said. “More specifically, that matter was referred to an outside agency for review … which is the Texas Rangers. … My office doesn’t have any comment outside of that.”
Additionally, as the situation was unfolding, documents from the city of Bonham confirm that Rhodes applied for a chief position there on Feb. 2.
Rhodes told the Record-Chronicle on April 19 that it is not uncommon for police chiefs, fire chiefs, city managers or other executive-level positions to “tout about other job opportunities.”
Bonham offered a substantially higher salary, and he is familiar with the city, Rhodes told the Record-Chronicle.
“I have nearly 40 years of law enforcement service and am on the downside of my career and the higher salary impacts my retirement so that also influenced my decision,” he said on April 19. “In response to my intentions of leaving the Sanger Police Department in the near future, I do not have an answer for that question because one never knows what their future holds.”
The Record-Chronicle reached out to a veteran police chief regarding Rhodes’ statement that it was not uncommon. The veteran chief said “touting” the prospect of other job opportunities wasn’t exactly unethical, but it sounds like tooting your own horn too much. It is a dangerous game to play with your current employment and any future employment opportunities, the veteran chief said.
Rhodes told the Record-Chronicle that he resigned without notice on Friday, May 12. He said the allegations against him were not his reason for leaving. But rather, the experience has been difficult.
He said while he had great experiences with some employees, other personnel were resistant to the administrative and cultural changes he wanted to make for the better.
“There’s always bumps in the road when you change things, try to move the needle, if you will, to achieve big things,” Rhodes said. “I wish people would have had a little bit more patience. I didn’t even write anybody up before most of them quit. Just flooring.”
Rhodes said he would call personnel into his office to have conversations with them about “a better image” and “professionalism.” “I’m not joking, they would quit over a conversation.”
“I was hoping to make some changes there because there are some good guys there,” Rhodes said. “I get the perception 100 percent. It’s a shame though, you know. Here I was, this was to be my last hurrah, and it’s been anything but a good experience.”
Rhodes said he has looked at a few interim chief positions. He moved to the Austin area, where he has family, the weekend after his resignation.
Awaiting trial
In April, a Denton County grand jury indicted Thompson on one count of official oppression and one count of assault causing bodily injury. Thompson learned there were warrants out for his arrest and turned himself in on April 5. He posted $10,000 bail and was released later that day.
Both offenses are Class A misdemeanors, meaning if convicted, Thompson would face up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000 per charge.
First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said if she had to make an estimate, it could be about a year before the case is resolved.
“The defense is entitled to take as long as they need to investigate our discovery,” Beck said. “Then there are plea offers, they might negotiate back and forth or maybe not. Ultimately it’s up to them. If they want to set it for trial, rarely does a case go on first setting.”
While Thompson won’t be found innocent or guilty for some time, he does know one thing for certain. Thompson said that no matter what, he will not take a plea deal. If the case comes to a trial, he’s confident in his innocence. He is intent on being reinstated as a sergeant.
But as important to him as clearing his name, Thompson said, is exposing the dangerous shortcomings of Rhodes’ tenure as chief.
“As a patrol officer, I’m responsible for other officers and the citizens in the immediate area,” Thompson said. “But as a chief, you’re responsible for the entire city’s trust in the department. If you’re not a stand-up guy, you have no business being in a position to betray that trust.”
