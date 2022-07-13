Clear skies. Low 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 13, 2022 @ 7:44 pm
In Sanger on Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation will be closing the Cowling Road Bridge at Clear Creek, with a full removal and replacement scheduled to finish up next spring.
According to a news release, the bridge will be fully closed Monday, July 18, at 7 a.m. A $2.8 million project will remove and replace the bridge, with completion expected by spring 2023.
There will be a marked detour, and drivers should expect delays, the release states. Information on various road projects can be found at www.DriveTexas.org.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.