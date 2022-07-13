Traffic Alert Stock 042020

In Sanger on Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation will be closing the Cowling Road Bridge at Clear Creek, with a full removal and replacement scheduled to finish up next spring.

According to a news release, the bridge will be fully closed Monday, July 18, at 7 a.m. A $2.8 million project will remove and replace the bridge, with completion expected by spring 2023.

There will be a marked detour, and drivers should expect delays, the release states. Information on various road projects can be found at www.DriveTexas.org.

— Staff report

