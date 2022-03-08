A Sanger Police Department “yellow card” program the police chief said was meant to proactively fight car break-ins was suspended after four days amid complaints online regarding privacy.
The cards would serve as a warning to people whose cars appeared at risk to be broken into, especially as Police Chief Waylan Rhodes said the city had 11 car break-ins in one weekend recently where there wasn’t any forced entry. On Monday, Rhodes published a letter on the department’s Facebook page announcing the end of the yellow card program.
“We wanted to be proactive and look out for them, but the bottom line is I didn’t do a good enough job explaining it the first time,” Rhodes said in a phone call Tuesday. “I did a much better job explaining it the second time when there was some of the backlash.”
The Police Department posted a sample yellow card on its Facebook page Thursday letting residents know that if they see the card on their car, it’s because an officer stopped by to check to see if it was locked, if keys were inside or if any valuables were in plain view. A note at the bottom of the card reminded residents to lock their cars, hide their valuables and take their keys.
In the initial Facebook post announcing the yellow card program, some commenters shared concerns that cars with the card would be a target for burglars. A hopeful burglar would just have to walk up to a car with a yellow card, see that the boxes were checked showing it was vulnerable and know they could hit the jackpot. Rhodes said he didn’t agree with those comments.
“A card isn’t a yellow flag on an antenna,” Rhodes said. “It’s on a windshield. You’d have to go around to the front of the car to visibly see it. That’s a bit of a stretch.”
Other comments shared concerns that Sanger police would open their cars. The yellow card has a box that can be checked that reads “Your vehicle was found to be unlocked.”
Rhodes said he wasn’t clear in the first post that they wouldn’t be opening someone’s car. Commenters said it’s not easy to check if a car is unlocked because not all cars have the top lock that’s visible through the window.
“The top locks that are there are visible, then there are the ones on the side down by the door handle,” Rhodes said. “[The officers] just don’t pull on the door, and I did not make that clear. That’s on me.”
He said he did this program in Little Elm when he was the police chief and had no complaints from residents at the time.
Among the positive and negative comments in the two Sanger police posts, Rhodes said it was best to end the program and leave it alone for now.
“Maybe later on, we can re-approach it,” he said.