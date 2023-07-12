The Sanger Police Department has released dashcam footage from a felony arrest involving then-officer-in-training Deleese Allen and then-Sgt. Cole Thompson, the latter of whom has been indicted, accused of assaulting and mistreating the arrestee.
In an Oct. 23, 2022, incident, Thompson is accused of using excessive force in arresting Mario Soto, who was suspected of driving while intoxicated with child passengers under 15 years old and unlawfully restraining his wife and children.
The Denton Record-Chronicle has previously reported the controversy following Thompson's termination as well as Soto's criminal history.
The dashcam footage is the only footage that the department will release, a news release states. The department states that this is because all other footage contains imagery of the victim or of a juvenile, and the department “does not have the ability to cover their likeness.”
Dashcam Footage
The near-50-minute video from Allen’s dashcam is available on the Record-Chronicle website.
The video shows Allen following Soto’s vehicle with emergency lights and sirens activated. The suspect's vehicle can be seen swerving into the lane of oncoming traffic along East Willow Street in Sanger.
The vehicle activates its hazard lights and pulls over partially on the side of the road. Allen gets out of the vehicle with Thompson following behind her. Allen makes the first contact with the driver at the video's 01:20 time stamp, knocking on the driver’s window and opening the driver’s door.
Soto exits the vehicle at 01:25 and walks to the rear driver’s side of the vehicle. Any words exchanged among Allen, Thompson and Soto are not picked up by the dashcam’s mic. Soto momentarily moves his left hand in and out of his front pocket at 01:30.
Thompson directs Soto to the back of Soto's vehicle at 01:35. Soto grasps his hands behind his back, then swings then up behind his head. At 01:37, Thompson grabs Soto’s hands and positions them behind his back.
From 01:37 to 01:53, Thompson is positioned in between Soto and the dashcam, with his back to the dashcam. Most of Soto’s body, including his hands and arms, is obscured from view as a result. During this time, Allen is positioned to the left of Soto and Thompson, watching.
While Soto and Allen look at one another, at 01:51, Allen extends her pointer finger and holds it up to her mouth. It’s unclear from the footage whether any words were exchanged between the two as there is no audio.
With his hands behind his back as Thompson is handcuffing him, at 01:55, it appears Soto takes two steps away from Thompson to the left, toward Allen. Now turned facing the dashcam, it appears Thompson pulls at Soto’s arms, and Soto takes one step to the right toward the dashcam and looks up at Thompson.
Thompson grabs Soto on his right shoulder at 01:56 and pulls him to the ground in the grass. Soto lands on his knees bent over, and Thompson, who is crouched down now, pushes Soto’s back end down to the ground.
Soto rolls face-up onto his back, which appears to cause Thompson to lose his balance and fall on top of Soto at 01:59. One second later, at 02:00, it appears Thompson rears back his right arm and moves his bent elbow back and away from Soto, then his fist forward near Soto’s face, as if in a punching motion. Thompson makes this motion three times in succession.
At this time, Allen has moved closer to the pair and stands watching within a few feet of the pair on the ground. She looks around and bends down momentarily before backup officer Matthew Pease runs into view at 02:01.
With his back to Pease, Thompson still appears to be striking Soto. Pease kneels down beside them and pushes Soto onto his back. Pease then lies flat on top of Soto’s back while Thompson appears to be trying to reach Soto’s hands. Starting at 02:05, it appears Thompson makes a punching motion toward Soto three more times in succession.
Thompson pulls out an object at 02:15 from somewhere on his person. According to Soto's arrest report, Thompson "drive-stunned" Soto with a Taser during the altercation.
“Drive stunning” refers to the practice of activating a Taser device placed against an individual’s body, as opposed to delivering a shock via projectile darts.
Allen stands over Pease and Thompson while they handcuff Soto. Thompson confirms with dispatchers over the radio at 03:33 that Soto has been detained.
Around the four-minute mark, what sounds like wailing in the distance is picked up by the dashcam audio. Thompson and Pease pick Soto up from the ground at 04:19, search his person and walk him to the patrol vehicle.
A verbal altercation occurs between the officers and Soto as they place him in the patrol vehicle. As they walk away, Soto can be heard yelling and crying inside the vehicle. Many of his statements are incomprehensible due to the microphone's poor audio quality. Additionally, it appears he is speaking Spanish during some of the footage. He is a Mexican citizen.
At 09:13, Soto can be heard saying "I'm not drinking" and "Hello? Sir?"
Out of view, a Fire Department responder speaks with Soto at 10:19. The man asks Soto if he is hurting anywhere, and Soto makes an unclear statement presumably about his children. The man asks again if Soto is hurting anywhere. Soto says "No," and the man repeats, "No?"
The man asks if Soto wants to go to the hospital. Soto answers, "Yes." The man asks what for and Soto says for his eye. He says, "This guy punch my face."
Alone in the patrol vehicle, Soto begins to cry and make statements to himself that appear to be in Spanish.
It appears Allen and Thompson return to the vehicle and drive off around 31:08. Soto says he needs to go to a hospital, and Thompson responds that is where they are going. Soto repeats himself several more times.
While en route, Soto asks why Thompson punched him, and Thompson can be heard saying "You don't listen." They each repeat these respective statements multiple times until Thompson eventually stops responding to Soto's questions.
Over the next several minutes, Soto makes many more statements — including that he needs to go to the hospital — that appear to be a mixture of English and Spanish. No one responds, apart from Thompson once stating "No hablo Español," which means "I do not speak Spanish." They arrive at the Medical City Denton parking lot at about 49:12.
After the arrest
After the incident, Thompson submitted a use of force report to the Sanger PD administration. Administrative personnel compared the report to the officer’s body cam and dashcam footage and determined that the incident warranted further review.
The release states that an internal affairs investigation determined the use of force report Thompson filed was inconsistent with the videos and that his use of force was excessive. Thompson was terminated on Dec. 9.
The Texas Rangers conducted an independent criminal investigation and filed a case with the Denton County District Attorney’s Office. A Denton County grand jury then indicted Thompson on one count of official oppression and one count of assault. Both offenses are Class A misdemeanors, and Thompson, if convicted, could face up to a year in jail and/or a $4,000 fine.
Thompson declined to provide comment and referred the Record-Chronicle to his attorney, Lance F. Wyatt. Wyatt could not immediately be reached for comment.
