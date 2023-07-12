Sanger PD dash cam still

A still of the footage from then-officer-in-training Deleese Allen's dashboard camera show then-Sgt. Cole Thompson and suspect Mario Soto struggling on the ground. The Sanger Police Department released this footage Wednesday.

 Sanger Police Department dashcam

The Sanger Police Department has released dashcam footage from a felony arrest involving then-officer-in-training Deleese Allen and then-Sgt. Cole Thompson, the latter of whom has been indicted, accused of assaulting and mistreating the arrestee.

In an Oct. 23, 2022, incident, Thompson is accused of using excessive force in arresting Mario Soto, who was suspected of driving while intoxicated with child passengers under 15 years old and unlawfully restraining his wife and children.

