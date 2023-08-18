Sanger residents may experience rolling power outages throughout the weekend starting Friday evening, according to a social media news release.
Friday’s rolling outages will occur between 5-8 p.m., and between 3-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The news release says the rolling power outages will help reduce the system's strains.
Additionally, due to the expected triple-digit temperatures, the National Weather Service Fort Worth has extended its excessive heat warning in Denton County until 9 p.m. Sunday.
The Weather Channel predicts Sanger’s temperatures are expected to be in the triple-digits until Sept.1.
Argyle
A planned power outage is scheduled for Argyle residents on Friday, 11 p.m., for Oncor to replace and upgrade equipment, according to a news release.
The power will remain out until upgrades are completed for no more than five hours.
The news release says the upgrade is urgent since Oncor’s equipment has reached its maximum capacity, and August temperatures are stressing the equipment.
If the equipment fails, it will result in an 18-hour power outage to repair and replace it.
Oncor has agreed to complete the project at night to provide the least disruption to households and take advantage of lower temperatures. The news release says only Oncor customers will be affected, not CoServ customers.
ERCOT issues
ERCOT is currently on a weather watch until Friday due to the ongoing forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves.
An ERCOT weather watch is an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with high demand. Grid conditions are expected to be normal, but operating reserves may be lower due to forecasted conditions.