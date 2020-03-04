More than 20% of all Denton County Democratic primary voter's choice for president had dropped out by Wednesday afternoon.
The overwhelming majority of those votes went to either former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who dropped out during the early voting period, or former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Voting map after voting map of Tuesday's race showed Denton County as a solitary victory for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, in a sea of support for former Vice President Joe Biden.
Despite appearances, the county only tipped in Sanders' favor by a 302-vote margin over Biden. In many respects, the county voting map paralleled the 2016 Democratic primary map, as many precincts sided with Sanders in each election.
In the 2016 race, of course, Biden's part was played by Hillary Clinton.
Sanders' advocacy for a ban on hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, might have netted him some support within Denton city limits. A 2014 map showing support for a fracking ban in Denton closely matches Sanders' base of support within the county over the past two primaries.
Two other Democratic presidential candidates, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, have previously voiced support for a total ban on fracking.
Sanders' win percentage was particularly high in two precincts that cover the bulk of the University of North Texas campus, where he gained upward of 77% of all Democratic ballots cast. In a precinct covering Texas Woman's University, support for the candidate was above 60%.
Warren came in a distant second in each of those three precincts. Democratic voter turnout in those areas was also some of the highest in the county, coming in between 17.5% and 23.8%.
A few miles away, the precinct that included the Robson Ranch retirement community had the county's highest turnout rate for either party's primary with 43.4% participation in the Republican primary. Democratic voters there selected Biden with Bloomberg as a close second.
Located just east of the Lantana Golf Club in Copper Canyon, a single precinct went to Bloomberg after he gained one vote over Biden.
Denton County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips said Tuesday's election went fairly well, which he attributed in part to the drastically increased number of Democratic polling locations.
"That certainly was a big help in distributing the load [Tuesday]," Phillips said.
Countywide turnout for the Democratic election was 12.82%, according to the Denton County Elections Office. The Republican primary rate was slightly lower at 12.80%.