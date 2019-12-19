The Salvation Army of Denton provided Christmas presents to more than 1,800 local children as a part of its two-day Angel Tree program.
The program, which has been a tradition in North Texas since 1984, took place Wednesday and Thursday and serves the needs of parents who are struggling to afford Christmas presents for their kids.
The Salvation Army started fielding applications during the last week of September and selected 623 eligible families.
“It’s a month-and-a-half-long application process,” said Lt. Whitney Houston, assistant corps officer for the Denton Salvation Army. “We try to get the word out to as many people as possible, so anyone who needs help will receive it.”
All the presents were donated by more than 20 organizations around the area, according to Houston. Those organizations adopted the “angels” and donated presents on their lists that included the angels’ wants and needs.
“This can be a stressful time of year for people,” Houston said. “It shouldn’t be, so we try to take away stress from parents who don’t know if they can afford presents this year.”
Bags of presents were supplemented with items the Salvation Army received during toy drives around the area, like the one at Golden Triangle Mall. Additionally, the warehouse space the Salvation Army served out of was donated to the cause.
“It goes to show how generous the members of this community are,” Houston said. “We can’t do anything without our donors and our volunteers.”
Although the presents were handed out over two days, months of work and hundreds of volunteer hours went into the program to make sure all children who qualified would receive gifts.
Volunteers from organizations including St. Anthony’s, PointBank and Krum ISD handed out presents to parents Wednesday and Thursday, capping off months of work.
“It’s great to help these folks out,” said Bryan Moore, chief financial officer of Krum ISD. “We’re able to give toys and presents to little ones who wouldn’t have an opportunity to experience Christmas as they should.”