With t’s crossed and i’s dotted, Denton ISD’s purchase of the property at 200 W. Congress St. was finalized on Oct. 17.
From 1995 until 2018, the building had housed the Cupboard Natural Foods and Cafe, which for many years was the only local option where shoppers could reliably purchase organic groceries, gentle cleaning supplies and natural vitamins.
Since opening in 1965, the grocery shop outgrew several locations before settling into the location on West Congress Street.
As of Wednesday afternoon, a marquee on the side of the building still advertised a going-out-of-business sale, and butcher paper covered most windows.
Once dust from the negotiations had settled this past week, Denton ISD had agreed to purchase the building for $2,156,183.
While the school board first approved the purchase contract on Oct. 8, the deal later had to be renegotiated. In part, the district wanted the area surveyed again because the most recent survey had been conducted in 1994.
After the survey cost, fees and other slight changes were taken into account, the district’s purchase price ended up being approximately $43,817 less than originally projected in the purchase contract approved earlier this month.
Superintendent Jamie Wilson confirmed via email this past week the building would soon house the district’s technology employees, as well as technology hardware and fiber infrastructure.
Longer term, Wilson added, plans are to relocate even more infrastructure, along with servers and the school district’s network operating systems.
Randy Stout, the district’s attorney, said Denton ISD owns the building but doesn’t have a right of occupancy yet. The previous owner, 200 W Congress Partners LLC, still needs to finish gutting the building.
It was not immediately clear Wednesday afternoon when district employees might be able to relocate to the site.
According to the Denton Central Appraisal District website, the company that previously owned the building purchased it in late March 2018. The Cupboard closed its doors in mid-February that year.
Representatives for the limited liability company that recently sold the building to the school district could not be immediately reached late Wednesday afternoon.