A $3.5 million project to improve on Interstate 35 at University Drive is set to begin this fall to address safety concerns on the stretch of highway that is a hot spot for crashes.
For the last few months, representatives from the Texas Department of Transportation and the city of Denton have met to discuss interim solutions to put in place before larger-scale construction in the future. They found that switching two exit and entrance ramps on northbound I-35 is one of the best solutions to implement.
“We’re looking at the northbound I-35 entrance ramp from Oak Street and the northbound exit ramp from 380, which will be switched, and that’s to alleviate northbound congestion,” TxDOT spokesperson Emily McCann said. “The exit to U.S. 380 will be moved further south to provide more space for cars on the frontage road.”
A mile of highway between the I-35E/I-35W merger and just north of the University Drive exit is a hot spot for car crashes in Denton. A 16-year-old boy who was caught underneath a semi-trailer following a crash in the area in October 2020 was taken to the hospital with injuries and released the next day.
With the current flow of traffic, motorists coming from northbound I-35W enter I-35 and merge with the third lane of northbound traffic. The next ramp creates a fourth lane for drivers coming from the frontage road to enter the highway by Panhandle Drive, but it ends as an exit-only ramp.
The left lane then merges with the second, leaving just two lanes on the northbound interstate a little north of University.
The changes proposed come after a traffic study meant to find an interim solution. Prior to these discussions, the soonest motorists would’ve seen relief in the area wouldn’t have been until larger-scale construction set to begin in mid-2022 at the earliest.
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said the temporary solutions proposed make sense, and he thinks people may also change their driving habits in that area.
“I hope it changes habits which would then reduce the amount of traffic on that road,” Hudspeth said. “Maybe people will take either Bonnie Brae or they’ll drive past and maybe exit Windsor or [further south] on the Loop. I think it’s safer that people are staged on the service road versus staged on the highway.”
In his own experience, Hudspeth said he changed his habits to try to avoid that portion of the highway completely. He said he’s also looping in the general manager of Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center into conversations, knowing that the change in traffic could affect the business.
Construction will also create an additional left turn at the northbound U.S. 380 intersection and an extension of the existing right turn lane at the same intersection.
“We expect that construction to begin fall 2021, and we estimate that it should be completed in about nine months,” McCann said. “We’re not sure what the construction schedule will look like yet. We’ll put it out for a bid and then the contractor will provide the schedule.”