Election night ran later than usual Tuesday after two Republican polling sites in southern Denton County stayed open late following equipment delays, slowing the rollout of election returns for the primary races.
Here's a breakdown by race of everything that happened overnight, with links.
All Denton County precincts were fully reported just after midnight Wednesday.
County commissioners
There were three contested races Tuesday for the next round of commissioners: the Republican and Democratic races for Precinct 2 to replace outgoing Commissioner Ron Marchant and a Republican election for Precinct 4. What is a commissioner? An elected official who sits on the Commissioners Court and makes county-level decisions, including road construction and tax rates.
The Precinct 2 race for the Democrats was decided early Tuesday night, with Diana Weitzel winning 66.7% of the 7,031 votes cast. The Republican race remains undecided, since none of the three candidates won by a majority — Carrollton Mayor Kevin Falconer is now heading into a runoff election with Dan Stricklin, a member of Frisco City Council. Read the full story here.
367th District Judge
There was a three-way race for the next family court judge for Denton County, with only Republicans vying for the seat. Brent Hill, a Denton attorney, was able to stay just above 50% throughout the night Tuesday to win overall with 50.9% of the vote.
Texas House of Representatives
Denton County has three elections with the new district map: Texas House Districts 57, 64 and 65.
With new boundaries and a greater portion of Wise County in District 64, Lynn Stucky, R-Denton, narrowly hedged out conservative challenger Andy Hopper, who was able to secure Wise County, but not by enough votes to edge out Stucky's hold on Denton County. With just 102 dividing the two, Hopper declined to concede the race early Wednesday morning. Read about the close race here.
In newly drawn District 57, Denton-based attorney Richard Hayes is leading with 60.5% of the vote in the Republican primary. If he can keep a similar ratio with more than 50% by the end of the night, he will avoid a runoff election in May ahead of the November general election.
No Democrat is running in either of those two races.
In House District 65, the Republican race decided who will face Democrat Brittney Verdell in November. Kronda Thimesch, a Lewisville resident won the primary race with nearly 60% of the vote.
U.S. House of Representatives
Longtime Congressman Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, once again drew conservative opponents in his bid for reelection to U.S. House District 26. In early voting returns, Burgess held nearly 70% of the vote which held steady as returns were processed into early Wednesday. No Democrats ran, so Burgess will likely be the victor come November.
Texas Senate
With Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, retiring after 28 years of representing the district, Democrats and Republicans are vying for the seat. In the Democratic race, Francine Ly clenched the primary. For the Republicans, Tan Parker won handedly with 75% of the votes cast.