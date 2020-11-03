While national attention is on the presidential race, here's an overview of what happened in local races for city, state and national elections that impact Denton County.
In the Denton Record-Chronicle newsroom, here's a look at the races we followed Tuesday night.
All precincts were fully reported by 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Denton mayoral race
Keely Briggs and Gerard Hudspeth will now head into a runoff election after no candidate hit the 50% threshold to win the mayor's seat outright. Truck driver Michael Mitchell received 9.7% of the vote.
Denton City Council
There are four council races all covered in one story: The two at-large seats, Place 5 and Place 6, as well as District 1 and District 2. Both D2 and Place 6 will head to runoff elections while Deb Armintor won re-election for Place 5.
State Rep. District 64
With nearly $1 million in the race, incumbent Lynn Stucky faced pressure from Texas Democrats as the district was targeted to potentially flip blue in the 2020 race. He ran against newcomer Angela Brewer and came out with a victory Tuesday night.
Sheriff
While incumbent Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree was technically uncontested, there has been a write-in campaign for former jailer Freyja Odinsdottir. Murphree won after he secured more than 90% of votes Tuesday.
U.S. House of Representatives
Despite several candidates running in both Democratic and Republican primaries, incumbent Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, won the race.
County Commissioners
Republican candidates are leading the county commissioners races. Newcomer Ryan Williams ousted incumbent Hugh Coleman from Precinct 1, and in early voting results he was nearly 20,000 votes ahead of opponent Sandy Swan. Incumbent Bobbie Mitchell was also leading in the Precint 3 race.
Texas Senate
Incumbent Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, won against her Democratic challenger Shadi Zitoon.