Cancellation after cancellation have flooded social media today as large gathering and organizations continue to shut down events and travel.
Locally, here's everything that happened.
- The University of North Texas, Texas Woman's University and North Central Texas College canceled in-person classes from March 16-22.
- Thin Line Fest canceled all in person screenings and music performances. However, people can still watch films online. More information here.
- The Texas Storytelling Festival is still happening at the Denton Civic Center today through the weekend. Arts & Jazz Fest also has no plans to cancel.
- Conference USA canceled their tournament, sending the Mean Green men's team straight to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010. Hours later, the NCAA canceled the tournament.
- The UIL boys basketball state tournament was also canceled before the Argyle Eagles were able to play in the state semifinal tournament.