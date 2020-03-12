Cancellation after cancellation have flooded social media today as large gathering and organizations continue to shut down events and travel.
Locally, here's everything that happened Thursday.
The University of North Texas, Texas Woman's University and North Central Texas College canceled in-person classes from March 16-22.
Thin Line Fest canceled all in person screenings and music performances. However, people can still watch films online. More information here.
The Texas Storytelling Festival is still happening at the Denton Civic Center today through the weekend. Arts & Jazz Fest also has no plans to cancel.
Conference USA canceled their tournament, sending the Mean Green men's team straight to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010. Hours later, the NCAA canceled the tournament.
The UIL boys basketball state tournament was also canceled before the Argyle Eagles were able to play in the state semifinal tournament.