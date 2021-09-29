A 22-year-old man who was fatally shot Sunday was allegedly killed by his roommate, Denton authorities said.
The Denton Police Department arrested Tony Mason, 38, on Wednesday on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and was later charged with murder. Allison Beckwith, a spokesperson for the department, said Denton police, Denton County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Worth Police Department officers took him into custody in the 3400 block of East Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.
Beckwith said Mason gave officers a full confession to the homicide. According to a news release, he told officers he shot his roommate, 22-year-old Isaiah Dre-Von Harpe, numerous times inside the apartment they shared following a verbal argument.
Denton police found Harpe inside his home with multiple gunshot wounds after police got calls around 9 p.m. about a shooting at 19Twenty Apartments on Ruddell Street.
Harpe was pronounced dead at the scene before paramedics could transport him to a hospital.
The same firearm police found on Mason on Wednesday is the same gun he used Sunday, Beckwith said. She said a Denton County judge signed a warrant for the murder charge late Wednesday.
Mason was booked into the Denton City Jail around 10 p.m. The public database for Denton’s city jail didn’t list a bail amount for Mason by late Wednesday night.
