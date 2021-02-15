Denton residents should expect rolling outages to continue at least through this morning as cities across the state comply with Electric Reliability Council of Texas mandates.
“We are working hard to ensure these rolling outages are as short as possible,” Adams said. “It’s based on existing supply of energy throughout the state.”
ERCOT, responsible for operating much of the state’s power grid, issued a news release on Sunday asking consumers and businesses to reduce their electricity use as much as possible between Sunday and Tuesday. Sunday night, the organization had declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3.
This is the third time ERCOT has navigated forced utility shutoffs to preserve power, but Adams said it hasn't ever been to this extent before.
Residents across the city and county remained confused on how and when power was shut off to certain areas. Right now, it's up to ERCOT's discretion and is based on circuits, Adams said.
“There are numerous individual circuits or feeders throughout the city and they will be turned on and off in a rotating fashion," he said. "Yours may be off, and your neighbors could be across the street or down the road on completely separate circuits, and they may still be on. It’s not designed by street or neighborhood but by circuit.”
Asked to speak directly to a Denton Municipal Electric representative, Adams declined. An ERCOT spokesperson could not immediately be reached, and a message was left for an Oncor spokesperson.
One water outage was reported on Sunday night, at Bell Avenue and Oak Street, Adams said. That has been resolved.
On Monday morning, one outage was reported in the 1200 block of Poinsettia Boulevard that affected about 150 customers. Overnight, 1,733 customers in the Carmel and Pecan Creek areas lost electricity. Their service has since been restored.
Meanwhile, every county in Texas was under a winter storm warning during the day and the White House declared a federal emergency for the state on Sunday evening, authorizing FEMA assistance.
Denton officials announced on Sunday that its facilities would close for inclement weather today but are scheduled to reopen on Tuesday. Essential staff, such as police, firefighters and Denton Municipal Electric personnel, will remain on duty. Curbside trash, recycling and yard waste collection will not occur today, and for each day this week, collection will be delayed to the following day.
Those using the Denton Civic Center for shelter are being moved today to the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center. Adams said that the MLK center has better electrical reliability and is a better facility for generators.
Another storm system with a chance for snowfall is forecast to move through North Texas on Tuesday night. That system, according to the National Weather Service, will stay in the area until Wednesday night, with precipitation at 90%.