Electric utility company CoServ has clarified that rolling power outages are still a possibility, but not confirmed, for its coverage area after a now-deleted social media post from the Argyle Police Department stated the electricity provider would be implementing them beginning Sunday.
Argyle Police posted the update Saturday afternoon, stating CoServ informed them outages would begin Sunday. However, CoServ spokesperson Oscar Martinez said any rolling outages would have to come from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the power grid for much of the state.
As of Saturday afternoon, Martinez said, rolling outages are still steps away for ERCOT. With temperatures reaching extreme lows this weekend, an uptick in demand has been experienced, leading to providers like CoServ and Denton Municipal Electric asking residents to conserve their electricity use if possible — but ERCOT has not yet reached the point where it would implement controlled outages to avoid blackouts.
“They [ERCOT] are the ones looking at the numbers,” Martinez said. “None of this is done lightly, they hold off until they realize they have to.”
Martinez said there’s no exact point in time at which ERCOT would make a decision on controlled outages, but rather that it will constantly be monitoring the situation. If rolling outages are confirmed, he said there is typically enough time to inform providers and residents of the plan before they are implemented.
For the latest information visit www.ercot.com.