Rockwall-Heath head football coach John Harrell has been placed on administrative leave after multiple players were hospitalized following an intense workout last week that required athletes to do nearly 400 push-ups.
A Heath parent, who didn’t want to be identified because of fear of retaliation, said her son has been hospitalized and diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a stress-induced muscle disorder that can damage cells and cause kidney damage and even failure in severe cases. She said her son was forced to do 300 to 400 push-ups with no water breaks Friday.
Two more Heath parents told The Dallas Morning News the students did more than 350 pushups. One of the parents said it was during a 60-minute timeframe.
A Tuesday letter sent by Rockwall-Heath principal Todd Bradford said several students “needed medical attention, and in some cases, hospitalization,” and that Harrell was placed on administrative leave while a third party investigates. The letter confirmed the incident occurred during an eighth-period athletic class.
Two Heath parents said at least eight students were hospitalized, according to conversations they’ve had with other parents.
The letter went on to say that at the beginning of Monday’s athletic class, the campus athletic trainer advised student-athletes to see the trainer should they experience any of the following symptoms: unable to bend or extend arms, unable to lift arms above head, dark urine and sharp arm pain.
Rockwall ISD athletic director Russ Reeves declined to comment. Harrell did not respond to a message seeking comment.
“Please know the district immediately implemented measures to address the situation and provide support for our students,” the letter said. “To thoroughly investigate any connection between the activities in class and student illnesses, the district is retaining an independent third party to investigate the event. The district is also taking interim action, including but not limited to, placing Coach Harrell on administrative leave while the investigation is pending and notifying appropriate outside agencies. District administrators and campus personnel have been in contact with the affected families and student-athletes.”
The News was told that school district administrators were made aware of the situation on Monday morning.
Harrell was promoted from assistant head coach and run game coordinator to head coach in January 2022, and the team was 7-5 this season and lost in the second round of the playoffs. Harrell has been at Rockwall-Heath since 2019, and the team reached a regional final in 2020 and the regional semifinals in 2021.
On Monday, student-athletes attending class participated in a recovery workout with a light warm-up and light stretching that was non-strenuous.
Rhabdomyolysis has made national news in the past involving college football teams.
Iowa had 13 players hospitalized with the disorder in 2011 following grueling offseason workouts that left them with extreme soreness and discolored urine. One of those players filed a lawsuit, and Iowa reached a financial settlement of $15,000 with the athlete.
In 2017, the Oregonian reported that three Oregon players were hospitalized, including one with rhabdomyolysis, after a workout that resembled military basic training and required some players to do push-ups, squats, sit-ups and a “plank” for up to an hour. Oregon suspended its new football strength and conditioning coach without pay for a month.
Offensive lineman Doug Brenner suffered rhabdomyolysis in that case, and ESPN reported that in April 2022 he sued the NCAA for $100 million. The condition caused permanent damage to Brenner’s kidneys, and his life expectancy was reduced by about 10 years, according to his lawsuit. Brenner lost his lawsuit, but reached a $500,000 settlement with Oregon.
