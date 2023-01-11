Rockwall-Heath head football coach John Harrell has been placed on administrative leave after multiple players were hospitalized following an intense workout last week that required athletes to do nearly 400 push-ups.

A Heath parent, who didn’t want to be identified because of fear of retaliation, said her son has been hospitalized and diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a stress-induced muscle disorder that can damage cells and cause kidney damage and even failure in severe cases. She said her son was forced to do 300 to 400 push-ups with no water breaks Friday.

