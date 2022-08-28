The city released a report earlier this month detailing current and upcoming Texas Department of Transportation projects in and around Denton.
Some projects are expected to wrap up this fall, while others won't start the letting process for a few more years. Even more, TxDOT and the city are looking ahead at possibly up to a decade before construction starts in some areas.
I-35E resurfacing
Weekend lane closures are expected to continue through the fall as TxDOT repairs and resurfaces Interstate 35E from U.S. Highway 380 to Corinth Parkway.
In June, the resurfacing work closed two of three lanes going northbound and southbound on I-35E.
The report, which was released Aug. 19, states these closures will continue through this fall, with work scheduled between 9 p.m and 6 a.m. Sundays through Fridays.
The report lists the anticipated completion date as November 2022.
Teasley Lane (FM2181)
- Construction start: Nov. 11, 2019
- Estimated completion: October 2022
- Construction cost: $37.6 million
- Contractor: Zachry
Construction work on Teasley Lane (FM2181) to widen the roadway from two lanes to six lanes is nearing completion. The 3.5-mile segment of the road stretches from Denton-Corinth border to Lillian Miller Parkway.
Daily lane shifts in the southbound lanes for sodding are listed in the report as an expected traffic issue. While the “substantial completion” date is listed as October 2022, the report states miscellaneous work will likely continue through the end of the year.
As of Friday, the current construction activities include excavating the roadway, grading northbound sidewalks, paving northbound lanes, working on a noise wall, lime treatment and general cleanup. Workers are also removing existing side streets, concrete driveways and sidewalks to make way for the northbound lanes.
Plans for next month’s work include much of the same along with placing more sidewalks, working on stormwater pollution prevention, installing traffic signal foundations and adding asphalt bond breaker.
There are currently several utility conflicts with Frontier, Atmos and Oncor affecting the project’s completion, although relocation of the conflicting infrastructure is in progress, according to the report.
Denton and TxDOT are working to resolve outstanding claims regarding damage to city sewer and water equipment.
U.S. 380 and U.S. 377
- Construction start: Jan. 15, 2021
- Estimated completion: November 2023
- Construction cost: $21.3 million
- Contractor: Ragle Construction
Various daily lane closures are expected along a 4.3-mile stretch of University Drive (U.S. 380) as crews widen the roadway to six lanes and improve the intersection of U.S. 380 and U.S. Highway 377. Traffic has been shifted to the south between Loop 288 and Trinity Road for the entirety of construction.
Current construction includes forming and placing concrete for the traffic rail, placing drainage, constructing north sidewalks between Mayhill Road and Trinity, and removing and reconstructing driveways from Loop 288 to Riverside Drive.
TxDOT provided an advanced funding agreement to the city for the sidewalk portion of the project. This agreement includes the transfer of $95,000 to TxDOT. The city approved this agreement in 2020.
I-35E and Mayhill Road
- Let date: June 2025
- Estimated completion: To be determined
- Construction cost: $95.2 million
This project seeks to improve the interchange at Mayhill Road and I-35E, along with about 1.9 miles of existing four-lane frontage roads between South Loop 288 and South Mayhill.
A construction company has not been identified yet but construction could begin within four years, according to the TxDOT project tracker. Bidding is set to open in June 2025.
Agreements and permits with several utility companies, including Denton Municipal Electric and the city’s water and wastewater, are still pending. Some utilities have already started relocation work in late July, while others are expected to start this fall.
Interstate 35 and I-35E/I-35W merge
- Let date: September 2023
- Estimated completion: To be determined
- Construction cost: $417 million
This project will reconstruct interchanges and existing frontage roads and widen to a six-lane freeway to eight lanes with ramp modifications.
TxDOT is coordinating with city officials to discuss aesthetic plans. Utility agreements and/or permits with the city and Denton Municipal Electric are still pending.
One of the project identification numbers associated with this project was not searchable on TxDOT's project tracker. The other number indicated construction could start within four years.
Elm and Locust
City officials met with TxDOT earlier this year to discuss proposed plans for rehabilitating Elm and Locust streets. Road rehabilitation entails repairing portions of existing pavement to address deterioration.
TxDOT’s area office, Dallas district and Intelligent Transportation Systems met in May to discus the rehabilitation. The area office is awaiting traffic load summary statistics to assess how vehicle axles carrying different loads could damage the roads. TxDOT expects to receive that information this month.
North I-35
- Let date: December 2024, December 2025
- Estimated completion: To be determined
- Construction cost: $749 million
Several projects along North I-35 will reconstruct and widen the roadway to a six-lane rural freeway with modifications to ramps and reconstruct four-lane roads to four to six lanes.
Some construction will begin within four years, while other construction could be five to 10 years out, according to TxDOT’s project tracker.
I-35W frontage roads
- Let date: September 2024
- Estimated completion: To be determined
- Construction cost: $180 million
TxDOT’s draft of the 2022 Unified Transportation Plan includes an additional $188 million for the construction of frontage roads along Interstate 35W. The project will span from FM407 to FM2449.
The draft is set to be approached Tuesday. If it is approved, the frontage road project will be fully funded by the plan. Construction is expected to begin in five to 10 years, according to the project tracker.
TxDOT has requested letters of support for this project from the cities of Denton, Fort Worth and Corral City and Denton County.
West Loop 288 frontage roads
- Let date: September 2026
- Estimated completion: To be determined
- Construction cost: $65.2 million total
TxDOT has requested letters of support from the city and Denton County in projects that would construct a controlled-access freeway extension of Loop 288 on the west side of the city between I-35 and I-35W.
This roadway is expected to relieve congestion on I-35 and remove traffic traveling through the heart of the city.
East Loop 288 frontage roads
- Let date: To be determined
- Estimated completion: To be determined
- Construction cost: $591.9 million
The Denton County Commissioners Court selected a firm, Pacheco Koch Consulting Engineers Inc., to begin engineering a design that would construct frontage roads along East Loop 288 and improve connectors to U.S. 380.
This project is part of a proposal for a November bond election in which the county would commit $13 million.
Airport Road (FM1515)
- Let date: To be determined
- Estimated completion: To be determined
- Construction cost: $38.5 million
While it won’t be time for crews to break ground for at least a decade, the Airport Road (FM1515) project will widen the existing two-lane road into a six-lane freeway. The project extends 2.1 miles from Bonnie Brae Street to Masch Branch Road.
A let date and estimated completion date were not listed in the report or on TxDOT’s project tracker. But the tracker indicates the project is still in the corridor studies phase and construction won’t begin for another 10 or more years.
TxDOT has requested letters of support from the city and Denton County for the project.
FM1173
- Let date: To be determined
- Estimated completion: To be determined
- Construction cost: $48.1 million
TxDOT is conducting feasibility studies to widen FM1173 to a four-to-six-lane divided urban road. A firm is collecting data, developing criteria and drafting plans.
The department is requesting a letter of support from the city of Denton. The city of Krum, Denton County and the North Texas Central Council of Governments have submitted letters of support.
Construction would not begin for another 10 years or more, according to the project tracker.