Improvement work is in full swing for the multiyear U.S. Highway 380 project that will widen the road to six lanes from the Highway 377 split to the Denton-Collin County line.
The project is the second phase of a two-parter that began over a year ago.
TxDOT’s U.S. 380 “interim grade separation project” consists of two individual projects, each projected for completion in 2025. The first project began in January and is adding a raised median with turn lanes on the stretch of highway between South Loop 288 in Denton and the U.S. 380/U.S. Highway 377 split in Cross Roads.
From that split to the Denton-Collin County lane, another ongoing project will widen the highway from four to six lanes, improve sidewalks and install continuous lighting. It also will add grade separations at five major intersections: FM720, FM423, Navo Road, Teel Parkway and Legacy Drive.
That project got underway earlier this year with a $140 million budget. TxDOT spokesperson Kendall Sloan broke it down into three construction phases, each projected to last about a year before the project's completion in 2025.
At the moment, Sloan said, the project is still in the early stages of phase one. That entails work on the south side of the road as traffic is switched to the north side.
"Right now, they are still and have been working on the traffic switch and striping throughout the entire stretch," Sloan wrote in an email. "They are working on striping on side streets currently. … Traffic barriers are continuing to be set going east. All of that work is done at night."
Sloan said the entire stretch of road will be worked on at once, rather than in individual chunks. She said the traffic shift and striping work is a few weeks away from completion.
Denton County commissioners hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the project April 19, with a news release referring to it as the "super street concept." Several elected officials from around the area joined them, as well as Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson.
Residents from Make 380 Safe also attended the ceremony. The organization was put together late in 2018 by concerned residents who live along the highway, starting out as a petition from Savannah resident Jessica Dunn.
While TxDOT has acknowledged the current project won't be a long-term solution to the highway's congestion issues, Dunn said it's still a big step forward.
"It’s a step in the right direction to actually build infrastructure that meets the demands that are growing along this area," Dunn said. "We know it’s going to be a headache as this construction’s happening, but with that long-term goal of actually having a way to ease some of the congestion."
The second phase of the project will switch traffic to the south side of U.S. 380 as crews work on the north side. The third phase will focus on grade separations and median work. Sloan said it's still too far out to predict any road closures, but those will be reported by TxDOT ahead of time.