Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds light and variable..
Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 19, 2021 @ 5:33 pm
The Texas Department of Transportation is switching traffic on Teasley Lane (FM2181) on Tuesday, Dec. 21, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Drivers will be shifted onto the road’s new southbound pavement, which will cause temporary delays at all intersections from Wind River Lane to FM2499 (Barrel Strap Road).
TxDOT is directing drivers to plan for extra travel time in the area. More information on road construction projects can be found at www.DriveTexas.org.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.