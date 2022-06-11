The Texas Department of Transportation will soon open up a public involvement period for the FM1385 improvement project, which will widen the road from two to six lanes between U.S. 380 and FM455.
In February, Denton County officials committed $7.7 million to the project, though the total construction cost is estimated at over $130 million. TxDOT will likely absorb the vast majority of that cost.
The widening project is aimed at alleviating congestion in the FM1385 area, which falls in Denton County Precinct 1 along with much of the U.S. 380 corridor. Fast growth and increasing traffic concerns are common talking points for the county's northeastern section.
According to a TxDOT news release, a six-lane urban highway will be constructed between U.S. 380 and Mustang Road. From Mustang Road to FM455, a four-lane interim urban highway will be constructed, which will eventually end up six lanes as well. A county document states construction is likely years away.
June 16, TxDOT is starting up its required public involvement period for the project. Information will be available online at keepitmovingdallas.com/FM1385, and the agency will also be hosting an open house in-person meeting Thursday at Grace Chapel in Aubrey, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The public comment period runs until July 1. Feedback can be submitted either online, by phone, by mail or by voicemail.