Crawford Road, which connects Robson Ranch Road to U.S. 377, is getting rebuilt, and Argyle is seeking feedback on the project.
A come-and-go-style meeting will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St., Argyle, with engineers from Teague Nall and Perkins.
The $3.5 million plan calls for adding left-turn lanes as well as repairing the road. In addition, a roundabout is proposed for the intersection with John Paine Road.
Most of the funding is coming from Denton County, with Argyle and Denton also contributing to reconstruction.