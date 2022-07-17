Avenue D is being reconstructed between Highland and Maple streets.
Bell Avenue has construction between Texas Street and Mingo Road.
Bonnie Brae Street has lane closures between Interstate 35E and Scripture due to water main work.
North Bradshaw Street has utility and pavement work between East Hickory and McKinney streets.
Crawford Street has utility and pavement work between East Hickory and McKinney streets.
Fry Street has work on a private development between Oak and Scripture streets.
East Hickory Street has utility and pavement work between Exposition and Ruddell streets.
Jim Christal Road has work on a private development between Western Boulevard and Masch Branch Road.
Mack Drive is being reconstructed between Paisley and Double Oak streets.
Masch Branch Road has work on a bridge collapse at 3288 N. Masch Branch, between Lovers Lane and Hampton Road.
East McKinney Street has utility and pavement work between Crawford Road and Audra Lane. McKinney Street also has drainage and construction work at Frame Street.
Morse Road has utility and roadway work between Lakey and Jackson streets.
North Texas Boulevard has closures between Eagle Drive and Oak Street for utility installation and pavement replacement. North Texas also has more utility and pavement work between Oak and Hickory streets.(8/31)
East Oak Street has utility and pavement work between Crawford and Wood streets.
Stella Street has utility installation and pavement replacement between North Texas Boulevard and Bonnie Brae Street.
West Sycamore Street has street reconstruction work between Bernard Street and Carroll Boulevard.
Teasley Lane (FM2181) construction continues as the Texas Department of Transportation works to widen the road between Lillian Miller Parkway and the Corinth city limits.
Windsor Drive has utility and pavement work between Fireside Lane and Bonnie Brae Street.
Wood Street has utility and pavement work between McKinney and Hickory streets.