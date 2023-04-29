Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 30, 2023 @ 10:15 pm
Bonnie Brae Street has paving between Riney Road and Windsor Drive.
Bradshaw Street has utility and pavement work between Wilson and Prairie Street, and between Hickory and McKinney streets.
Crawford Street has utility and pavement work between Hickory and McKinney streets.
Elm Street has work on the all-way crossing at Hickory Street.
Hickory Creek Road has bridge installation work between Riverpass Drive and Country Club Road (FM1830).
East Hickory Street has utility and pavement work between Exposition and Ruddell streets.
Highland Street has utility and pavement work between Locust and Wainwright streets.
McKinney Street has utility and pavement work between Crawford Road and Audra Lane.
North Texas Boulevard has widening and reconstruction work between the Interstate 35E service road and Highland Park Road.
Oak Street has utility and pavement work between Crawford and Wood streets. Oak also has sewer main work between Mounts Avenue and Fulton Street.
Sycamore Street has utility and pavement work between Exposition and Crawford streets.
Wood Street has utility and pavement work between McKinney and Hickory streets.
For more information about street construction projects in Denton, visit www.improvingdenton.com.
