Updated: March 6, 2023 @ 7:00 pm
Avenue A has street reconstruction work at Greenlee Street.
Bonnie Brae Street has subgrade and pavement repairs with lane closures at the Scripture Street roundabout. Bonnie Brae also has paving between Riney Road and Windsor Drive.
Bradshaw Street has utility and pavement work between Wilson and Prairie Street.
Carroll Boulevard has sewer main work between Oak and McKinney streets.
Crawford Street has utility and pavement work between Hickory and McKinney streets.
Crescent Street has storm line work between Fulton and Cordell streets.
Elm Street has work on the all-way crossing at Oak Street.
Highland Street has utility and pavement work between Locust and Wainwright Street.
Industrial Street has utility replacement work from Wye Street to the dead end.
Jim Christal Road has paving work between Western Boulevard and Masch Branch Road.
Masch Branch Road has work on the collapsed bridge between Lovers Lane and Hampton Road.
McCormick Street has street reconstruction work between Eagle Drive and Fannin Street.
North Texas Boulevard has widening and reconstruction work between the Interstate 35E service road and Highland Park Road.
Oak Street has work on the all-way crossing at Elm Street.
State School Road has utilities relocation work between I-35E and Bowie Street.
Wood Street has utility and pavement work between McKinney and Hickory streets.
Woodrow Lane has water line work between McKinney Street and Troy H. LaGrone Drive.
For more information about street construction projects in Denton, visit www.improvingdenton.com.
