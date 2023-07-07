On the Square, Locust and Oak streets are having diagonal crosswalks installed.
Bernard Street has utility and pavement work between Acme Street and Roselawn Drive.
Bonnie Brae Street has paving between Riney Road and Windsor Drive. Bonnie Brae also has utility work between Riney Road and University Drive.
Bradshaw Street has utility and pavement work between Hickory and McKinney streets and between Wilson and Prairie streets.
Southbound Carroll Boulevard has concrete panel repair between Parkway and Oak streets.
Crawford Street has utility and pavement work between Hickory and McKinney streets.
Hickory Creek Road has bridge installation work between Riverpass Drive and Country Club Road (FM1830).
East Hickory Street has utility and pavement work between Exposition and Ruddell streets.
Highland Street has utility and pavement work between Locust and Wainwright streets.
Industrial Street has utility work between Bell Avenue and Mulberry Street.
Mayhill Road has utility and turn lane construction at Spencer Road.
McKinney Street has utility and pavement work between Crawford Road and Audra Lane.
McKinney Street has turn lane work at Mayhill Road.
Mingo Road has utility and road work between Mockingbird Lane and Sirius Drive.
Oak Street has sewer work between Mounts Avenue and Fulton Street, as well as utility and pavement work between Crawford and Wood streets. There is also work underway on the Denton Municipal Electric substation on Oak between Thomas Street and Bonnie Brae streets.
Sycamore Street has utility and pavement work between Exposition and Crawford streets, as well as roadway and utility work between Industrial and Wainwright streets.
Windsor Drive has sewer and road work between Burning Tree Lane and Nottingham Drive.
Woodrow Lane has utility work between McKinney Street and Troy H. LaGrone Drive.