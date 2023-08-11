Sunny skies. Near record high temperatures. High 108F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear skies. Low around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: August 13, 2023 @ 1:27 am
On the Square, short-term lane closures will be needed for striping work on the recently installed crosswalks.
Bernard Street has lane closures for utility and pavement work between Acme Street and Roselawn Drive.
North Bonnie Brae Street has utility work between Riney Road and University Drive.
South Bonnie Brae Street has water main installation work between Vintage Boulevard and Fort Worth Drive (U.S. Highway 377).
Bradshaw Street has utility and pavement work between Wilson and Prairie streets and Prairie and Sycamore streets.
Carroll Boulevard has utility relocation work between Hickory Street and Eagle Drive.
Crawford Street has utility and pavement work between Hickory and McKinney streets.
Hickory Creek Road has bridge installation work between Riverpass Drive and Country Club Road (FM1830).
East Hickory Street has utility and pavement work between Exposition and Ruddell streets.
FM1173 has lane closures for roadwork between Interstate 35 and the Kansas City Southern railroad tracks.
Highland Street has utility and pavement work between Locust and Wainwright streets.
Industrial Street has utility work between Bell Avenue and Mulberry Street.
Mayhill Road has utility and turn lane construction at Spencer Road.
McKinney Street has utility and pavement work between Crawford Road and Audra Lane. McKinney also has turn lane work at Mayhill Road.
Oak Street has utility and pavement work between Crawford and Wood streets.
Sycamore Street has roadway and utility work between Industrial and Wainwright streets.
Woodrow Lane has utility work between McKinney Street and Troy H. LaGrone Drive.
For more information about street construction projects in Denton, visit www.improvingdenton.com.
