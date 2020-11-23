The reconstruction of Bonnie Brae Street — central to a nearly $62 million bond program — is expected to continue for two more years.
“All six phases of the Bonnie Brae project are a key element to the city of Denton’s capital improvement program and to support the need for expanded north-south mobility and address increased infill development within Denton,” said Seth Garcia, construction project manager, in an email. “With the active phases — 1 and 2 — the city is currently on schedule, with Phase 1 construction expected to be open in December 2020 and Phase 2 in April 2021.”
Garcia said Phase 3 is scheduled to begin next summer. Construction on Bonnie Brae, which extends from U.S. Highway 377 to U.S. Highway 380 (University Drive), began about six years ago.
“All three projects will greatly improve and expand Bonnie Brae south of I-35 East and provide much-needed road capacity for the growing southern portions of Denton,” he said.
Meanwhile, Bonnie Brae from Interstate 35E to Scripture Street is congested, with one lane closed each way.
“What I hear from people the most is one of two things: They want the road fixed right now because it’s too bumpy to drive on, or they wanted the road fixed yesterday because congestion jams up their commute,” District 3 Denton City Council member Jesse Davis said. “Both complaints are valid. The only answer is to keep the gas pedal on construction.”
Reconstruction of Bonnie Brae from I-35E to Scripture is part of the 2014 bond program that also includes 12 other projects from road extensions to railroad quiet zones.
“We know streets are a chief concern for our local drivers and over the past three years, the city has accelerated the pace at which we are starting and completing roadway projects as part of a robust overall capital improvement program,” Garcia said in the email.
Of course, one phase of the project — 4A — is complete. That is the roundabout at Scripture.
“We had a presentation from an engineering firm called Vision Zero about how to reduce fatalities from car traffic,” at-large Place 6 council member Paul Meltzer said. “I know many people hate roundabouts but statistically, they reduce serious accidents by 80%. That is one of the reasons that roundabout is there. You don’t stop, but you slow down. You get through that stretch of road faster.”
Bonnie Brae is being widened from two lanes to a divided four-lane road from Roselawn Drive to north of Vintage Boulevard (Phase 1). That project includes two bridges, drainage system, sidewalks, lighting and trails.
“I always kind of thought Bonnie Brae as the western boundary of Denton proper,” Davis said. “But it is also a spine for this whole sector of town that’s grown up around it.”
The total cost for all phases is $117.7 million.
“Containing project costs is always a concern for Denton residents who approved the funding for these projects,” Garcia said in the email. “While changes in cost do happen in large, complex construction projects, the city is implementing additional oversight measures to ensure we continue to contain these costs and keep them reasonable. Additionally, we are also putting processes in place to increase transparency and reporting when these changes occur.”
According to city documents, construction contingencies are set at 5% of the contract bid that do not require approval by the Public Utilities Board or the City Council for minor changes.
Bonnie Brae is part of a larger capital improvement plan for the city’s infrastructure. Since 2005, Denton residents have committed $381.8 million in bond revenue to fund the projects, city documents show.
“I came into office having heard many comments about how terrible the roads are in Denton, and people have become resigned to it,” Meltzer said. “We were doing 50 segments a year at that time and things were getting worse ... the current pace [is] to do three times that amount, and we are making progress. The inconvenience of that, though, is having a lot of streets under construction.”
Other road work that’s part of the 2012, 2014 and 2019 bond programs include Hickory Creek Road, Hickory Street, Morse Street, Pecan Creek Road, Ruddell Street and West Hercules Lane, as well as drainage facilities and other infrastructure improvements.
“We prioritize these roads and projects,” said Ryan Adams, director of customer service and public relations. “In terms of projects … you are judging by scale. I think Bonnie Brae is a very significant project that involves a large number of residents and commuters in the Denton area. And voters have approved it. That’s why it has received the amount of attention it has received.”