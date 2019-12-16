Denton officials said Texas Department of Transportation crews are expected to open three new southbound lanes of Interstate 35E from South Loop 288 to Mayhill Road on Tuesday morning.
The new lanes are expected to be opened Tuesday morning before the interstate gets busy with commuter traffic, according to a traffic alert sent by email.
Construction in the area is expected to come to an end in January, the city alert says, but there could be temporary lane closures in the area for cleanup and lane striping.