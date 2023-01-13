The city’s closure of Bell Avenue through the Texas Woman’s University campus isn’t reliant on the completion of improving the alternative routes of Mingo Road and Ruddell Street, according to a report released by city staff.
“The question now becomes, will Mingo/Ruddell be the priority before the closure of Bell?” Byrd asked city staff. “I believe this will be the primary contention at this point. Please prepare to address this particular issue.”
Shortly before Tuesday's City Council meeting, Byrd told the Denton Record-Chronicle, “I will reserve comment until after the meeting.”
As of Friday afternoon, Byrd had not responded to requests for comment.
In the Jan. 6 report, city staff pointed out that the Mingo Road/Ruddell Street/Quiet Zones Improvement Project was currently in the planning phase and will be included in council’s discussion of a 2023 bond program to pay for the improvements.
They said that it could take up to a year to design, which is when they’ll seek utility clearances, obtain right of way and secure permits from the railroads. Construction on those roads will begin thereafter, according to city.
“The Bell Avenue Bicycle and Pedestrian Corridor Improvements (e.g. closing Bell Avenue at TWU) are not associated with the Mingo Road/Ruddell Street/Quiet Zones Improvement Project,” city staff wrote in the Jan. 6 report. “... Either project could start at any point pending a finalized scope, secured funding and City Council approval, and are not contingent upon each other.”
