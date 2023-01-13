The city’s closure of Bell Avenue through the Texas Woman’s University campus isn’t reliant on the completion of improving the alternative routes of Mingo Road and Ruddell Street, according to a report released by city staff.

Denton City Council member Vicki Byrd had requested the information about the alternative routes from city staff after her Dec. 21 meeting with a resident, Pam Spooner, who is one of hundreds who oppose closing Bell Avenue at TWU to vehicle traffic.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you