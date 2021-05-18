This story was updated at 2:46 p.m. to reflect the road is now open.
Two men were found dead at the scene of a vehicle crash Tuesday morning and a third was taken to a local hospital, a Denton police spokesperson said.
All lanes on East Sherman Drive from Warschun Road to FM 2153 were closed until about 2:45 p.m. while investigators worked through the crash, Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said. The Police Department announced at 11:19 a.m. that all lanes were closed.
First responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash around 10:53 a.m. at East Sherman and FM 2153. Two men in one vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene and a male in the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
There wasn’t any further information on the hospitalized man’s condition or preliminary information on what happened in the crash Tuesday afternoon. The victims have not yet been identified by authorities.
Cunningham said the weather will be considered a factor in the crash investigation. At 10:53 a.m., the National Weather Service reported nearly one inch of rain fell between 9:53 and 10:53 a.m.
The crash Tuesday morning is the sixth fatal crash in Denton city limits in 2021. Seven people — drivers, passengers and pedestrians — have died in car crashes in Denton this year.
The last fatal crash was on April 26 when a motorcyclist was discovered dead around 7 a.m. near Mingo Road and Frame Street. Denton police said they suspected the motorcyclist crashed sometime overnight in the grassy area near the road.