While we may see some melting today as the sun lights up the sky, the National Weather Service said it's best to hold out until Sunday before getting behind the wheel again.
Anything that melts Friday is expected to refreeze overnight, meteorologist Madison Gordon said.
"We are finally getting some clearing skies and sunshine returning that will help us get to the point of getting some melting, but that is going to be inhibited by our temperatures," Gordon said.
Temperatures weren't set to hit above freezing Friday, then finally go above freezing Saturday. The sun will help melt some snow and ice, but spots with shade or higher accumulation may not melt enough.
Gordon said it can still be especially dangerous to drive today and Saturday as some spots may be clearer because of better melting followed by a shady patch that would still be icy because it didn't get enough sunshine to melt.
"[Saturday] we should warm up a bit better than today," she said. "The high temperature will be around 40, so we’ll get some better melting in the afternoon and decent sunshine that’ll help with that. Tonight, any lingering water on the road will refreeze."
Gordon said they recommend holding off on driving until Sunday when the highest temperatures will reach the mid-40s.
There have been continuous crashes throughout Denton as people head out onto the road. A driver going down Interstate 35W slid off the road and onto the snowy grass Friday afternoon.
“Icy roads mean that you slow down and take your time,” Battalion Chief David Boots, a spokesperson for the Denton Fire Department, said.
Eric Hutmacher, the Director of Emergency Management for Denton County, said the Texas Department of Transportation and local public works entities are taking advantage of the sun to do more road treatment.
“What we’re preparing for, from meetings we had earlier in the morning, is for TxDOT Local and Bridge and local public works go on a 24-hour basis,” he said. “We expect there to be trouble spots so we will be back into pretreatment.”
Hutmacher said the county is set for a hard freeze warning tonight.
"We're working on getting the message across and making sure if you didn't have to go out, just stay home and stay safe," Hutmacher said.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.