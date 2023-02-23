River Otters

A family of river otters was spotted three months ago at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center.

 Photo courtesy of Denton Parks and Recreation

Three months ago, a game camera captured footage of a family of river otters at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center.

Clay Thurmond, project manager at the center, said only one family of river otters had been identified, and its the first documentation of river otters in the area.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0